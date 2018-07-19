 Sweden rushes firefighting aircraft to tackle fast-spreading wildfires | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 19.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Sweden rushes firefighting aircraft to tackle fast-spreading wildfires

Italian planes and Norwegian helicopters have been deployed to help tackle more than 40 large blazes across central Sweden. Fires were also registered in the country's northernmost county in the Arctic Circle.

An aerial view of Sweden wildfires (Reuters/TT News Agency)

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Thursday visited an area of the Nordic country worst hit by dozens of wildfires, as firefighters struggled to douse the flames brought on by an extreme heat wave.

"The situation we find ourselves in is extraordinary," Lofven said, adding that the country needed to better orient itself to extreme weather.

Fire chiefs said they were tackling 44 large forest fires and that multiple villages in the counties of Gavleborg, Jamtland and Dalarna had been ordered to evacuate their homes.

The three areas are engulfed by the largest blazes — encompassing an area of 200 square kilometers (77 square miles).

Flames spread quickly

One evacuee, Evert Hansson, told Swedish radio station SVT how the scorching fumes fire spread rapidly, leaving her only 20 minutes to pack her things and hitch her camper van. "It only took a few hours for large parts of the forest to go up in flames," she said.

Firefighters work to put out a wildfire in Karbole, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Andersson)

In the worst blaze, an area 25 times as large as New York's Central Park has gone up in flames

Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) fire chief Britta Ramberg told Swedish TT news agency that the fire in Jamtland was "spreading the fastest" at some 10 square meters (100 square feet) per minute.

After requesting emergency help from the EU on Wednesday, Swedish authorities received firefighting planes and helicopters from Italy and Norway and were expecting two special aircraft from France to arrive.

Facing criticism that the country doesn't have its own firefighting aircraft, Lofven said ownership wasn't as important as having access to them in an emergency.

"Let's have this discussion later, we'll evaluate it thoroughly," he said. "Right now my focus is on extinguishing these fires here and now."

Read more: Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

The fires also affected Lapland, Sweden's northernmost region, which lies within the Arctic Circle.

The town of Jokkmokk, a popular winter tourist destination, was threatened by fires in the vicinity. Rescue officer Thomas Andersson told AFP news agency that in Jokkmokk, a wildfire of this magnitude had not been seen in 12 years.

Aircraft try to put out a wildfire in Sweden (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Suslin)

Dozens of fires have hit central Sweden and even reached the Arctic Circle

Record heat

In recent days, meteorologists in Sweden have warned of extremely hot temperatures gripping the country, noting that it was unusual for a heat wave to last this long.

Temperatures in the city of Uppsala, north of Stockholm, reportedly reached over 33 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) this week. It was the hottest temperature recorded there since 1947.

Read more: The global heat wave that's been killing us

Daily news site The Local Sweden noted that the combination of unusually warm temperatures early in the summer and an ongoing drought have put the country at "extreme risk" for forest fires.

Neighboring Norway has also been hit by wildfires in 100 localities last week, in the south of the country. Some of the fires were triggered by lightning.

mm, jcg/ng (AFP, AP, dpa, EFE)

Watch video 01:27
Now live
01:27 mins.

Our forests are disappearing

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Four climate change myths, debunked

Some people are skeptical that human activity is driving global warming. We take a look at the most common arguments used by climate deniers, and set the record straight. (21.04.2017)  

The world is losing vital forests quicker than ever

The years 2016 and 2017 saw the highest global tree cover loss ever recorded. Tropical forests in South America and Central Africa are disappearing at an alarming rate. Here's why that's bad news for everyone. (27.06.2018)  

Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

Flooding in Japan and a heat wave in Canada have killed hundreds. With extreme weather causing unimaginable disasters, and extreme weather events on the rise, some experts believe many more could die if nothing is done. (12.07.2018)  

The global heat wave that's been killing us

A heat wave is ravaging countries around the world. Although many celebrate sunny days, wildfires, wasted crops and health problems are some of the many disastrous consequences hot weather can have. (18.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Our forests are disappearing  

Related content

Deutschland Trockenheit | Feldbrand

The global heat wave that's been killing us 18.07.2018

A heat wave is ravaging countries around the world. Although many celebrate sunny days, wildfires, wasted crops and health problems are some of the many disastrous consequences hot weather can have.

Peking EU China Treffen Tusk Li Keqiang Juncker

EU, China seek closer ties as US turns against trade 15.07.2018

At a time of heightened uncertainty in the global economic environment, leaders of Europe and China are meeting to ponder ways to counter the fallout from US President Trump's "America First" policies.

Anakonda 2016 NATO Manöver in Polen

NATO summit: Poland pins its hopes on the USA 10.07.2018

Poland is expected to use the Brussels meeting to urge a greater presence in Eastern Europe. Warsaw is also lobbying for what it regards to be a key guarantor for stability: A permanent US troop presence in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

EU should create crisis unit for migrant arrivals - Italian PM

Viktor Orban says 'Jews can feel safe' in Hungary during Israel visit

European Commission refers Hungary to ECJ for defying EU asylum laws

Spain drops extradition requests for Carles Puigdemont, other Catalan separatists