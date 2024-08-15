Sweden reports first mpox clade 1 case outside Africa

Sweden's public health agency said the new, more dangerous variant of mpox, which the WHO declared a public health emergency the previous day, was diagnosed in a person who had sought care in the country.

Sweden's public health agency said on Thursday that the country had recorded a first known case of the newer mpox variant monkeypox virus clade 1 outside Africa.

The news comes a day after the WHO said this strain represented a public health emergency of international concern.

"We have now also during the afternoon had confirmation that we have one case in Sweden of the more grave type of mpox, the one called clade 1," Health and Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed told a news conference.

Person had traveled to at-risk area

The clade 1b strain of the virus has been spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo since roughly September last year.

The person in Sweden was infected during a visit to "the part of Africa where there is a major outbreak of mpox clade 1," state epidemiologist Magnus Gisslen said in an official statement.

The patient has "received care," Gisslen said.

The agency said Sweden "is prepared to diagnose, isolate and treat people with mpox safely."

"The fact that a patient with mpox is treated in the country does not affect the risk to the general population, a risk that the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control currently considers very low," it said.

Hundreds dead as virus spreads

Mpox was first discovered in humans in the 1970s in what is now the DRC. The disease originates in monkeys, and was previously known as monkeypox.

It causes symptoms including fever, muscular aches, and large boil-like skin lesions. Vaccines exist, at least to counter some strains.

While it originally spread to humans from animals, it can be passed between humans via close physical contact.

The outbreak in the DRC is thought to have killed 548 people since the start of the year, but has now been detected in around a dozen African countries.

The WHO on Wednesday declared the outbreak in DRC and neighboring countries as a public health emergency of international concern.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

