  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
AfD party
Heat and drought
MusicSweden

Sweden: Malmo is chosen to host Eurovision 2024

56 minutes ago

The southern Swedish city of Malmo will host the Eurovision Song Contest for the third time, as the city had already hosted in 1992 and 2013.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TbGq
Malmo Arena, Sweden
Malnmo Arena has already hosted Eurovision Song Contest in 1992Image: MATHILDA AHLBERG/Bildbyran/IMAGO

The southern Swedish city of Malmo has been chosen to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest, the Swedish public broadcaster SVT announced on Friday. The 68th edition of the contest will be held at the Malmo Arena, and the live final has been set for May 11, 2024, with semifinals on May 7 and May 9.

"Malmo is a creative city with a rich cultural life that can provide a music festival for the whole of Europe," said STV director general Hanne Stjarne.

Sweden earned the right to host the 2024 competition after Swedish singer Loreen won this year's contest, hosted by Britain on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, with her song "Tattoo."

Loreen is the first woman to ever win the song contest twice. She won in 2012 when she triumphed in the Azerbaijani capital Baku with her song "Euphoria."

Sweden's Loreen wins second Eurovision title

Third contest for Malmo

Sweden's third largest city has hosted Eurovision twice before, first in 1992 and then again in 2013, after Loreen's first success.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs Eurovision, said it was "thrilled" that Malmo had been selected by the STV and EBU. "We're excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city, which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world's largest live music event," Eurovision chief supervisor Martin Osterdahl said.

Eurovision fans in Denmark will also be pleased because the Swedish city can be reached by train from the nearby Danish capital Copenhagen in about 45 minutes.

All the hype around ABBA

50th anniversary of ABBA's 'Waterloo'

The Scandinavian country has won seven times and has staged the competition three times in Stockholm in 1975, 2000 and 2016, twice in Malmo, and once in Goteborg in 1985.

The 2024 event coincides with the 50th anniversary of ABBA's Eurovision victory — Sweden's first — with their breakthrough hit "Waterloo." That success launched ABBA to international stardom.

Founded in 1956 to foster unity after World War II, Eurovision evolved over the years from a bland ballad-fest to a campy, feel-good extravaganza. It has grown from seven countries to as many as 40, including non-European nations such as Israel and far-away Australia.

dh/jcg (dpa, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fragments from cluster munitions

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

Conflicts16 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

DW Kiswahili Language Day Oti l Videostill

Explainer: Kiswahili – the language that unites Africa? 

Explainer: Kiswahili – the language that unites Africa? 

Culture14 hours ago02:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

A woman breaking a stone with a hammer

India: Lung disease turns Budhpura into 'village of widows'

India: Lung disease turns Budhpura into 'village of widows'

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A stone fragment showing Hebraic script.

What the Munich synagogue destroyed by the Nazis symbolized

What the Munich synagogue destroyed by the Nazis symbolized

Culture10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Alhoussein Camara is seen here on a photograph smiling and wearing a toy crown

French police in spotlight after multiple shooting deaths

French police in spotlight after multiple shooting deaths

Society6 hours ago03:16 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

PoliticsJuly 6, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

BusinessJuly 6, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaJuly 6, 202303:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage