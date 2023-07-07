Sweden: Malmo is chosen to host Eurovision 2024

The southern Swedish city of Malmo will host the Eurovision Song Contest for the third time, as the city had already hosted in 1992 and 2013.

The southern Swedish city of Malmo has been chosen to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest, the Swedish public broadcaster SVT announced on Friday. The 68th edition of the contest will be held at the Malmo Arena, and the live final has been set for May 11, 2024, with semifinals on May 7 and May 9.

"Malmo is a creative city with a rich cultural life that can provide a music festival for the whole of Europe," said STV director general Hanne Stjarne.

Sweden earned the right to host the 2024 competition after Swedish singer Loreen won this year's contest, hosted by Britain on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, with her song "Tattoo."

Loreen is the first woman to ever win the song contest twice. She won in 2012 when she triumphed in the Azerbaijani capital Baku with her song "Euphoria."

Third contest for Malmo

Sweden's third largest city has hosted Eurovision twice before, first in 1992 and then again in 2013, after Loreen's first success.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which runs Eurovision, said it was "thrilled" that Malmo had been selected by the STV and EBU. "We're excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city, which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world's largest live music event," Eurovision chief supervisor Martin Osterdahl said.

Eurovision fans in Denmark will also be pleased because the Swedish city can be reached by train from the nearby Danish capital Copenhagen in about 45 minutes.

50th anniversary of ABBA's 'Waterloo'

The Scandinavian country has won seven times and has staged the competition three times in Stockholm in 1975, 2000 and 2016, twice in Malmo, and once in Goteborg in 1985.

The 2024 event coincides with the 50th anniversary of ABBA's Eurovision victory — Sweden's first — with their breakthrough hit "Waterloo." That success launched ABBA to international stardom.

Founded in 1956 to foster unity after World War II, Eurovision evolved over the years from a bland ballad-fest to a campy, feel-good extravaganza. It has grown from seven countries to as many as 40, including non-European nations such as Israel and far-away Australia.

