Law and JusticeSweden

Sweden charges suspected fundraiser for Kurdish militants

5 minutes ago

Prosecutors said the case was the first time someone in Sweden has been charged with raising money for the PKK. It comes after Turkey has blocked Sweden's bid to join NATO for months.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SNLN
The Swedish Prosecution Authority in Stockholm
The Swedish Prosecution Authority accused the man of aggravated extortion, serious gun crimes and attempted funding of terrorismImage: Henrik Montgomery/TT/IMAGO

Swedish prosecutors have charged a man of raising money for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on Friday.

The man is a Turkish national in his 40s who suspected of aggravated extortion, serious gun crimes and attempted funding of terrorism.

"The investigation has given support for suspicions that the man was acting on behalf of the Kurdistan Workers Party," prosecutors said in a statement.

According to the indictment, the man also maintained contact with another Turkish national who was sentenced to prison in Germany in 2016 for fundraising for the PKK.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 and is considered a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and the United States.

In December 2022, Sweden extradited a man who had been convicted of being a PKK member in Turkey before seeking asylum abroad. On Wednesday, Sweden's Supreme Court approved the extradition of another convicted PKK supporter to Turkey.

Sweden's NATO bid

The charges come amid Sweden's bid to join NATO, which requires unanimous support from member countries.

Turkey has long held out on supporting Sweden's membership in the military alliance, accusing Stockholm of failing to crack down on PKK members and extradite them.

Many PKK supporters have found refuge in Sweden and in recent months have staged protests against joining NATO.

Sweden and Turkey are due to resume talks over Sweden's NATO membership bid next week.

Both NATO itself and Sweden have expressed their desire for Swedish membership to be formalized before the alliance summit in Lithuania in July.

zc/lo (Reuters, EFE)

Riot police with shields seen in Istanbul

Turkey: 110 arrested over alleged Kurdish militant links

Turkey: 110 arrested over alleged Kurdish militant links

Turkish police say they have arrested scores of people over suspected links to the outlawed PKK militant group. The detentions come just weeks before major elections.
PoliticsApril 25, 2023
A resident with her pets being evacuated on a boat from a flooded neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine

Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be held accountable

Conflicts15 minutes ago
