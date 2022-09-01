Supply Crises and Alternatives

Can Norwegian gas solve Europe’s energy woes?

Europe is hoping to import more gas from Norway. But while it is possible to increase production at source, this can only be done gradually. At the same time, Norway is itself transitioning to renewable energies.

Why heat pumps are all the rage

Heat pumps are in big demand as an alternative to oil and gas. But they’re big energy consumers themselves – especially when not properly configured. And there’s a shortage of professional installers.

Saving energy with self-driving trains

Autonomous trains are set to make rail travel more punctual and more efficient – while boasting energy savings of 30%. Operators also expect less wear and tear on the machinery. We look at a pilot project in Hamburg.

France faces mustard shortage

France’s favorite condiment is disappearing from supermarket shelves. Drought has crippled harvests of mustard seeds in one of the major export nations: Canada. A report from France’s Burgundy region, where mustard is part of the local culture.

Was banning cannabis a big mistake?

A plant with many names: hemp, cannabis, marijuana, weed, ganja. And it has an equally diverse range of end products: textiles, paper, medicine, energy and oil. It’s also been demonized and criminalized. Now, the "miracle plant" is making a comeback.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 12.10.2022 – 00:30 UTC

WED 12.10.2022 – 05:30 UTC

WED 12.10.2022 – 11.30 UTC

WED 12.10.2022 – 15:30 UTC

WED 12.10.2022 – 22.30 UTC

THU 13.10.2022 – 02:30 UTC

THU 13.10.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 13.10.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3