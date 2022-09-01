Supply Crises and Alternatives

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Can Norway cover Europe’s natural gas shortage? How do heat pumps work? Can self-driving trains save energy? How is France coping with its mustard shortage? And why it's worth rediscovering hemp.
Can Norwegian gas solve Europe’s energy woes?
Europe is hoping to import more gas from Norway. But while it is possible to increase production at source, this can only be done gradually. At the same time, Norway is itself transitioning to renewable energies.
Why heat pumps are all the rage
Heat pumps are in big demand as an alternative to oil and gas. But they’re big energy consumers themselves – especially when not properly configured. And there’s a shortage of professional installers.
Saving energy with self-driving trains
Autonomous trains are set to make rail travel more punctual and more efficient – while boasting energy savings of 30%. Operators also expect less wear and tear on the machinery. We look at a pilot project in Hamburg.
France faces mustard shortage
France’s favorite condiment is disappearing from supermarket shelves. Drought has crippled harvests of mustard seeds in one of the major export nations: Canada. A report from France’s Burgundy region, where mustard is part of the local culture.
Was banning cannabis a big mistake?
A plant with many names: hemp, cannabis, marijuana, weed, ganja. And it has an equally diverse range of end products: textiles, paper, medicine, energy and oil. It’s also been demonized and criminalized. Now, the "miracle plant" is making a comeback.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
WED 12.10.2022 – 00:30 UTC
WED 12.10.2022 – 05:30 UTC
WED 12.10.2022 – 11.30 UTC
WED 12.10.2022 – 15:30 UTC
WED 12.10.2022 – 22.30 UTC
THU 13.10.2022 – 02:30 UTC
THU 13.10.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
THU 13.10.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3