Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - live blog

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of the 2021 Supercup as German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund welcome Bundesliga titleholders Bayern Munich to the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK on Tuesday (kick-off 20:30 CET, 18:30 GMT, 14:30 ET).

The blog goes live when the team news is announced, for now enjoy our pre-match tidbits as both sides have new men in charge that are out to set the tone with a first title win of the season.

Previous meetings

Tuesday's clash will be the eighth meeting of these two sides since the Supercup's inception in 2010. Bayern have won three of the last four, but Dortmund will have a chance to level the overall trophy haul at four apiece with victory on home soil.

Season so far: Borussia Dortmund

Despite the loss of Jadon Sancho, his partner-in-crime, Erling Haaland has started the season in fine form. The 20-year-old produced unstoppable performances in the German Cup against Wehen Wiesbaden and on Saturday in the 5-2 rout of Frankfurt, racking up five goals and three assists. Dortmund have started as they mean to go on.

From the coach's mouth: Marco Rose

"Every game is an indicator. We want to show that we're here and ready for this season. It's a prestigous game against Bayern and you can win a title, so you have try to win it. If you look at the last few years, you know that you want to work here to compete for titles in both the short and long term. That's why I came here."

Fun fact!

Erling Haaland has been involved in every goal Borussia Dortmund have scored in the 2021/22 campaign. The Norwegian continues to score at an unprecdented rate having notched 62 goals in 61 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund. It wasn't his goals that got tongues wagging after the defeat of Frankfurt though...

Season so far: Bayern Munich

Nagelsmann admitted the trip to Gladbach wasn't the "ideal match" to open the season after Bayern's German Cup first round tie against fifth-tier Bremer SV was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Teething issues were to be expected after a winless pre-season disrupted by injuries and late returnees, but Nagelsmann will need to smooth the edges out quickly.

From the coach's mouth: Julian Nagelsmann

"It would be great for our first trophy of the season to come with our first win. It's an important game against a side who've started the league strongly. Of course, we will do everything we can to get that win - it would be a great feeling."

Tribute: Gerd Müller

"The greatest striker there has ever been" sadly passed away on the weekend as the world of football mourned the loss of Gerd Müller. A tribute will be made to the former Bayern striker, who despite Robert Lewandowski's best efforts still has a host of Bundesliga record to his name.

Possible line-up: Dortmund

Kobel - Passlack, Witsel, Akanji, Schulz - Bellingham, Dahoud, Reyna - Reus - Malen, Haaland

Possible line-up: Bayern

Neuer - Stanisic, Süle, Upamecano, Davies - Kimmich, Goretzka - Coman, Müller, Gnabry - Lewandowski