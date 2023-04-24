  1. Skip to content
A German Luftwaffe (air force) passenger A321 airplane landing at Berlin's BER Airport earliy on April 24, 2023.
The first German passenger plane touched down in Berlin after leaving Jordan overnightImage: Jörg Carstensen/dpa/picture alliance
ConflictsSudan

Sudan updates: First German plane reaches Berlin

Published 55 minutes agolast updated 19 minutes ago

The first three German military planes out of Sudan reached Jordan overnight Sunday and on Monday morning, and one plane has returned to Berlin. Several countries are bringing people to safety amid fierce fighting.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QTK8

Germany's Bundeswehr military said on Monday that it had successfully flown 313 people out of Sudan, with the first three transport planes arriving in Jordan on Sunday night and in the early hours of Monday morning. 

Three Airbus military transport A400Ms flew "both German citizens and also citizens of other countries," a Bundeswehr spokesman told the AFP news agency. He said the evacuation went well and that the third plane with around 100 people on board had landed at around 02:25 a.m. (2325 GMT/UTC) in Jordan. 

German soldiers near a Bundeswehr transport plane an air base in Jordan.
Germany's military said the first three planes out of Sudan reached Jordan overnight Sunday and on Monday morningImage: Weyland/Bundeswehr/dpa/picture alliance

At 06:15 a.m in Germany (0415 GMT/UTC), the first A321 passenger plane with 101 people reached Berlin, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter. 

"Further evacuation flights are planned, so long as the security situation permits it," the Foreign Ministry said.

Sudan conflict: First foreigners evacuated

Several countries have rushed to set up similar extractions as fierce fighting continues in the capital, Khartoum, for control of Sudan

Two French planes carried around 200 people of multiple nationalities to Djibouti, and Italy's Foreign Ministry said it had extracted about 300 people in total. Ireland also said it was dispatching an emergency team to assist with collecting its citizens and their dependants. 

The US said on Sunday that they had airlifted around 100 people — US government personnel and their dependants and some foreign diplomats — out in Chinook helicopters. The UK said it had airlifted out diplomats and their families in a "complex and rapid" operation, 

Meanwhile, Sudan's neighbor to the north, Egypt, said that it had brought home 436 nationals by land. 

A long convoy of UN vehicles and buses also left Khartoum by road heading east towards Port Sudan on the Red Sea. 

Here are the key headlines around the Sudan crisis for Monday, April 24:

Sweden pulls embassy staff to Djibouti

The staff working for the Swedish embassy in Khartoum, their families, and a number of other Swedish nationals have been evacuated from Sudan to Djibouti, Swedish officials said on Monday morning. The country's military planes and personnel would continue to help with the evacuation efforts for foreign nationals, they added.

Previously, Switzerland also said they decided to move their representatives out of the country for security reasons.

"This was made possible thanks to a collaboration with our partners, in particular France," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Second week of fighting in Khartoum

Fighting broke out on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo — more commonly known as Hemeti — who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). 

The World Health Organization estimates that at least 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 injured so far in the fighting. The UN says that thousands have fled by road or on foot but that millions are also sheltering in their homes without adequate food, water or electricity amid gunfire, explosions and looting. 

Hemeti's RSF emerged from the Janjaweed fighters that former leader Omar al-Bashir unleashed in the Darfur region, where they were accused of war crimes, including genocide. 

The military toppled Bashir in April 2019 following widespread civilian protests. 

The two generals then seized power from a council trying to usher in more democratic rule in a 2021 coup, but later turned on each other, most recently in a dispute over the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army. 

Several truces have been proposed or agreed in recent days, but not upheld.

msh/tj (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

People gather at a transport station to flee Khartoum

Sudan's borders are still open but difficult to reach: Mat Nashed, journalist

Sudan's borders are still open but difficult to reach: Mat Nashed, journalist

Amid a "severe" shortage of basic supplies vulnerable people are struggling to get to safety, journalist Mat Nashed tells DW.
Politics13 hours ago03:27 min
Fleeing civilians in Sudan's capital, Khartoum

Sudan updates: Fighting persists despite fresh cease-fire

Sudan updates: Fighting persists despite fresh cease-fire

The army announced it had backed a 72-hour cease-fire, which the RSF had also announced agreeing to. Meanwhile, the US and EU are studying options of evacuating their citizens. DW has the latest.
Conflicts8 hours ago
People flee their neighborhoods amid fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group RSF in Khartoum

Sudan violence forces up to 20,000 to flee to neighboring Chad

Sudan violence forces up to 20,000 to flee to neighboring Chad

Between 10,000 and 20,000 people have fled the Western Darfur region, as violence rages for a sixth day. Battles between forces loyal to the army and the paramilitary group RSF are showing no signs of abating.
ConflictsApril 20, 2023
Reservists in military gear firing automatic rifles at a shooting range

SIPRI: Military spending increases worldwide

Politics3 hours ago
Africa

A bullet hole in a window in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum

Worries mount among Sudan's neighbors as clashes continue

Worries mount among Sudan's neighbors as clashes continue

PoliticsApril 22, 2023
Asia

Garment workers in Bangladesh

10 years after Rana Plaza, fast fashion still resists change

10 years after Rana Plaza, fast fashion still resists change

Business15 hours ago
Germany

Jill Roord looks on while playing for Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg fluff their lines in Champions League semifinal

Wolfsburg fluff their lines in Champions League semifinal

Soccer13 hours ago
Europe

Abiturprüfung Symbolbild

Italy shies away from sex education

Italy shies away from sex education

Education20 hours ago
Middle East

A man with a Saudi head cover passes the ground before an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

SoccerApril 22, 202304:49 min
North America

A group of people holding signs in their hands

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Politics15 hours ago
Latin America

A man swimming to shore while pulling a raft loaded with conch shells

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Nature and EnvironmentApril 22, 20237 images
