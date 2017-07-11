Sudan: Security forces fire on anti-coup protesters, 1 dead

Sudanese security forces reportedly used live ammunition on protesters on Saturday, killing one person and injuring a number of others in the central city of Omdurman.

"One protester was killed in Omdurman by the bullets of the putschist military council," the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said in a statement.

Pro-democracy protesters were again on the streets of capital Khartoum and nearby Omdurman on Saturday. They were voicing opposition to the military's formation of a new ruling council that sidelined the civilian coalition.

Earlier, Reuters news agency reported that security forces chased protesters through Omdurman — situated on the western bank of the Nile, just opposite the capital.

Why are the protests taking place?

On October 25, the Sudanese military seized power by dissolving the transitional government and arresting cabinet ministers.

The coup was led by the same man who deposed al-Bashir in 2019, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

On Thursday, military leader Burhan announced a new ruling council with no civilian coalition representation. The actions of the military have scuppered any move towards democratic governance.

In the build-up to Saturday's march, bridges across the Nile were closed as protesters gathered.

Roads to the presidential palace and other key sites were blocked with lines of barbed wire.

Local resistance organizations have been reported to be using flyers to spread their message to circumvent the internet blackout. The communication restrictions have been in place since the military seized controlin October.

US calls for restraint

The US was among several countries that have expressed concern over the actions of the military leadership. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called on the military "to refrain from further unilateral actions."

Volker Perthes, the UN's envoy in Sudan urged "utmost restraint" from security forces ahead of the protests, while calling for protesters themselves to "maintain the principle of peaceful protest."

At least 14 protesters have been killed and about 300 wounded since the coup, according to the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors.

