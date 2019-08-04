Sudan: Military, protest leaders sign historic transition deal

Sudan's ruling military council and the main opposition coalition on Saturday inked a final agreement for a transitional government.

The Constitutional Declaration reached on August 4 paves the way for a return to civilian rule following the military overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

The deal was signed during a ceremony at a hall by the River Nile in the capital Khartoum, witnessed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, and the heads of other neighboring countries.

The deal brought an end to nearly eight months of upheaval that saw masses mobilize, first against al-Bashir's 30-year authoritarian rule, and then against the military.

More than 250 people were killed during the unrest, including scores in June when armed men in military fatigues move in on the protest camp outside the army headquarters and dispersed the thousands still gathered there.

The military and the main opposition alliance, known as the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), have been negotiating the power-sharing agreement for months.

Sudan's stability is seen as crucial for a volatile region struggling with conflict and insurgencies from the Horn of Africa to Egypt and Libya.

