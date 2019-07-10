Sudan military council says it foiled attempted military coup

A purported coup attempt in Sudan on Thursday coincided with further talks between the country's military council and pro-democracy movement on a power-sharing deal in the wake of April's military ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir.

In a statement, General Omar said: "Officers and soldiers from the army and National Intelligence and Security Service, some of them retired, were trying to carry out a coup." He said the bid was put down by "regular soldiers."

"This is an attempt to block the agreement that has been reached by the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Change that aims to open the road for Sudanese people to achieve their demands," Omar said.

Bid made as talks continued

The AFP news agency said Omar's announcement late Thursday came as legal advisers of the ruling council and protest leaders were discussing details of the last week's power-sharing deal brokered by the African Union and Ethiopian envoys.

On Wednesday, Sudanese activists said internet services had been restored in the wake of a shutdown imposed after security forces razed a protest camp in Khartoum during a three-week crackdown that claimed scores of lives.

Further huge protests against the military ensued, prompting mediators to broker a return to direct power-sharing talks.

The internet restoration, sought by an activist's lawsuit in a Khartoum court, enabled Sudanese to post video footage of alleged abuses by security forces.

