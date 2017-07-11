Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river in France

A beluga whale stranded in the Seine River in northern France was rescued with a crane and giant net in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The the first stage of the rescue operation, which involved crane operators, 24 divers and a dozen veterinarians, took almost six hours. The whale will now spend three days under medical observation at a specially-prepared seawater basin in the coastal city of Ouistreham.

"It could be that he dies now, during the handling, during the journey or at point B [in Ouistreham]," said Isabelle Brasseur of the Marineland sea animal park, which is the largest of its kind in Europe. Marineland and Sea Shepherd France both assisted in the rescue operation.

The 4-meter (around 13-foot), 800-kilogram (roughly 1,800-pound) beluga whale had been stranded since Friday at a river lock in Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne, Normandy, some 130 kilometers (roughly 80 miles) away from the ocean. Activists were concerned for its health as it had refused to eat.

The whale had been stuck at a river lock in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne for several days, and refused to eat

zc/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)