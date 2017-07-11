 Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river in France | News | DW | 10.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river in France

The whale had been stuck at a river lock in Normandy since Friday. It will now be held for three more days for medical observation.

A rescue team crane-lifts the stranded beluga whale out of the Seine River

The crane-lift operation took six hours in the dead of the night

A beluga whale stranded in the Seine River in northern France was rescued with a crane and giant net in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The the first stage of the rescue operation, which involved crane operators, 24 divers and a dozen veterinarians, took almost six hours. The whale will now spend three days under medical observation at a specially-prepared seawater basin in the coastal city of Ouistreham.

"It could be that he dies now, during the handling, during the journey or at point B [in Ouistreham]," said Isabelle Brasseur of the Marineland sea animal park, which is the largest of its kind in Europe. Marineland and Sea Shepherd France both assisted in the rescue operation.

The 4-meter (around 13-foot), 800-kilogram (roughly 1,800-pound) beluga whale had been stranded since Friday at a river lock in Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne, Normandy, some 130 kilometers (roughly 80 miles) away from the ocean. Activists were concerned for its health as it had refused to eat.

An earlier photo of the stranded beluga whale

The whale had been stuck at a river lock in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne for several days, and refused to eat

zc/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Advertisement