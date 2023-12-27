Storms in eastern Australia leave several dead

Thunderstorms hit eastern Australia, killing at least eight people while leaving one person missing. The heavy rains are expected to continue and then ease off from Wednesday, according to forecasts

Thunderstorms battered eastern Australia over December 25 and 26, killing at least eight people and leaving one missing, according to authorities.

The storms hit the states of Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, bringing large hailstones and torrential rain. Roofs were blown off and trees fell in some parts due to the strong winds.

Queensland's state-owned Energex power company said about 90,000 homes were without electricity. They said it could take days to restore the power grid.

Deadly incidents reported

Three men were killed after a yacht with 11 on board capsized near Green Island in Moreton Bay, Queensland state Police Commissioner Katarina Carrol told reporters. Authorities said the group was on a fishing trip, and eight survivors were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

In another incident, three women were swept into a stormwater drain when floodwaters surged through the rural town of Gympie on Tuesday.

A nine-year-old girl and a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Queensland after being swept away in floods. Falling trees killed two others.

A woman was found dead at a campground after flood waters receded. Authorities have warned that rivers and streams could rise quickly and burst banks, putting several camping grounds — which are popular during the holiday season — at risk.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services deputy commissioner Kevin Walsh said swift-water rescue teams would continue scouring the area on Wednesday.

Rain to ease from Wednesday

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology predicted more rain would follow but would then ease after Wednesday. Victoria remained on flood alert through Wednesday.

"Thankfully today, we are not expecting to see quite as widespread thunderstorm activity but there is still a risk of severe thunderstorms right across the east coast," forecaster Jonathan How told ABC television.

Earlier this month, Queensland was hit by Tropical Cyclone Jasper which caused widespread damage.

Australia is experiencing an El Nino weather phenomenon, which can cause extremes ranging from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts. Western Australia is currently affected by wildfires.

