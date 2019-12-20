 Storms Elsa and Fabian leave nine dead across southern Europe | News | DW | 22.12.2019

News

Storms Elsa and Fabian leave nine dead across southern Europe

Seven of the deaths from two severe storms were reported in Spain and two in Portugal. More than a hundred thousand people across three European countries remain without power.

Storm in Portugal, Spain and France (Reuters/M. Pereira)

The death toll from fierce back-to-back storms pummeling Spain, Portugal and France has risen to eight as the region braced Sunday for more powerful winds and flooding.

In southern Spain, the body of a windsurfer gone missing on Friday was found in the province of Huelva and a second man died when a river carried away his car on Saturday. A South Korean woman died Saturday in Madrid when a piece of debris fell from a building.

Those three deaths brought the number killed to eight since Storm Elsa whipped across from Wednesday to Friday.  Six of the deaths have been in Spain and two in Portugal.

As that storm subsided, Storm Fabian barreled off the Atlantic into Portugal, northern Spain and western France on Saturday packing winds of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour and dumping torrential rain.

Spain's weather service has put the entire northern coast and central parts of the country at risk through Sunday into Monday.

France's weather service put the west coast on alert on Sunday, although the intensity of storm was forecast to subside compared to a day earlier. Heavy rains and wind were expected across much of the country.  

The double whammy sweeping through the region has flooded rivers, brought down power lines and disrupted rail and air travel across ahead of Christmas.

More than a hundred thousand people across the three countries have been left without power.

  • People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Record-setting heat waves

    The summer of 2019 saw heat records in Europe broken across the continent. In July, Germany recorded its highest temperature ever at 42.6 C (108 F). France broke its heat record twice in 2019, the highest temperature measuring 46.C (114.8 F) in July. Climate change increases the frequency of heat waves.

  • Tourists under arches next to the flooded St Mark's Square

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Venice under water

    In November 2019, the Italian archipelago city of Venice experienced multiple flooding events and the high water mark of 1.5 meters was reached three times in one week for the first time in recorded history. Projected sea level rise due to climate change could make these events more likely in the future.

  • A wildfire rages on Gran Canaria

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Wildfires burning Spain

    The same heat wave that brought record temperatures to France sparked the worst wildfires to hit Spain in 20 years. On the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, wildfires in August decimated a national park on the popular tourist island. Hotter temperatures and drier air due to climate change increase the risk of fires.

  • Dried out trees in the Black Forest

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    German forests dying

    A combination of drought, storms and extreme heat is depleting Germany's forests. According to BDF, a forest advocacy group, in Germany, more than 1 million established trees have died since 2018. "These are no longer single unusual weather events. That is climate change," said a BDF representative.

  • People mourning the 'death' of a glacier in Switzerland

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Disappearing glaciers in the Alps

    A glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc experienced accelerated melting in 2019. And enthusiasts held a "funeral" for the Pizol glacier in the Swiss Alps, which has almost completely disappeared. Scientists say climate change accelerates glacial melting in the Alps.

  • Dried out earth

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Drought affecting food production

    Two consecutive years of drought in Germany have hit farmers hard. In 2018, record drought caused major crop failures, and heat waves in 2019 also damaged crops. "Climate change means more frequent droughts and extreme weather events in Germany,"said German Weather Service Vice President Paul Becker.


cw/mm (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

