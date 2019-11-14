 Climate change forces 20 million people to flee each year, says Oxfam | News | DW | 02.12.2019

News

Climate change forces 20 million people to flee each year, says Oxfam

Climate-related catastrophes like floods and forest fires are driving millions of people from their homes every year, said anti-poverty NGO Oxfam. While no one is immune, people in poor countries are most at risk.

A Bangladeshi driver guides his horse-cart through flood waters

Over the past decade, climate-fuelled disasters drove over 20 million people a year from their homes, concluded a report released by Oxfam on Monday. The Oxfam study, titled "Forced from Home," was released as two weeks of UN climate negotiations kick-start in Madrid.  

It examined the numbers of people displaced inside their home countries by climate-fuelled disasters between 2008 and 2018, based on government and international agency data, as well as media reports.

"Today people are seven times more likely to be internally displaced by cyclones, floods and wildfires as they are by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, and three times more likely than by conflict," the report said.  

While no one is immune, people in poor countries are most at risk, the NGO said. "People in low and lower-middle income countries such as India, Nigeria and Bolivia are over four times more likely to be displaced by extreme weather disasters than people in rich countries such as the United States."

Watch video 01:58

Indonesia: Where climate change is real

Seven of the top 10 countries with the highest displacement by proportion of their population were small island developing states, largely in the Pacific and the Caribbean, the report found.

Asia is the continent most affected, said Oxfam, noting that around 80% of all people displaced over the last decade live there.

"Our governments are fuelling a crisis that is driving millions of women, men and children from their homes and the poorest people in the poorest countries are paying the heaviest price," said Chema Vera, Acting Executive Director of Oxfam International.

  • People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Record-setting heat waves

    The summer of 2019 saw heat records in Europe broken across the continent. In July, Germany recorded its highest temperature ever at 42.6 C (108 F). France broke its heat record twice in 2019, the highest temperature measuring 46.C (114.8 F) in July. Climate change increases the frequency of heat waves.

  • Tourists under arches next to the flooded St Mark's Square

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Venice under water

    In November 2019, the Italian archipelago city of Venice experienced multiple flooding events and the high water mark of 1.5 meters was reached three times in one week for the first time in recorded history. Projected sea level rise due to climate change could make these events more likely in the future.

  • A wildfire rages on Gran Canaria

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Wildfires burning Spain

    The same heat wave that brought record temperatures to France sparked the worst wildfires to hit Spain in 20 years. On the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, wildfires in August decimated a national park on the popular tourist island. Hotter temperatures and drier air due to climate change increase the risk of fires.

  • Dried out trees in the Black Forest

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    German forests dying

    A combination of drought, storms and extreme heat is depleting Germany's forests. According to BDF, a forest advocacy group, in Germany, more than 1 million established trees have died since 2018. "These are no longer single unusual weather events. That is climate change," said a BDF representative.

  • People mourning the 'death' of a glacier in Switzerland

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Disappearing glaciers in the Alps

    A glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc experienced accelerated melting in 2019. And enthusiasts held a "funeral" for the Pizol glacier in the Swiss Alps, which has almost completely disappeared. Scientists say climate change accelerates glacial melting in the Alps.

  • Dried out earth

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Drought affecting food production

    Two consecutive years of drought in Germany have hit farmers hard. In 2018, record drought caused major crop failures, and heat waves in 2019 also damaged crops. "Climate change means more frequent droughts and extreme weather events in Germany,"said German Weather Service Vice President Paul Becker.


Costs rising quickly

Overall, the number of weather disasters considered extreme grew five-fold over the last decade, researchers said.

As more people leave their homes as a result of weather disasters, costs — and threats to social stability — are rising quickly for the countries trying to manage that displacement, often with few resources, the report said.

At the UN climate talks in Madrid, environmental and development groups are pushing to establish a fund to help countries already reeling from climate-enhanced heat waves, droughts, floods and storms made worse by wilder weather and rising seas.

Poor and vulnerable nations are set to receive $100 billion (€90.7 billion) annually from next year to prepare for future impacts, but no concrete provisions exist yet for "loss and damage" already incurred.

Watch video 01:53

Does declaring a 'climate emergency' make a difference?

sri/rt (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

UN chief: Climate change near 'point of no return'

Antonio Guterres has taken the world's major economies to task for not "pulling their weight" to reduce emissions. Ahead of the COP25 climate summit, the UN head said we were rapidly approaching the "point of no return." (01.12.2019)  

How climate-damaging is a climate summit?

(16.10.2013)  

Building walls to keep climate refugees out

As the planet heats up, homes are becoming uninhabitable and people are on the move. The countries most responsible for climate change are fortifying their borders to keep them out. (11.04.2019)  

Climate change drives Solomon Islands' people of the sea ashore

The inhabitants of Lau Lagoon in Solomon Islands have lived in harmony with nature for generations. Now their entire way of life is vanishing beneath the waves. (02.10.2017)  

Coping with climate anxiety on a warming planet

Anxiety and despair over the climate crisis is driving more and more people to psychotherapy. But if the planet is facing disaster, what's the point of talking about your feelings? (27.11.2019)  

How is climate change affecting Europe?

The European Parliament has declared a 'climate emergency' as Europe has been experiencing extreme weather events ranging from record-breaking heat waves to damaging floods. Is climate change to blame? (28.11.2019)  

Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

Another round of global climate protests began on Friday ahead of the 12-day UN climate conference. Representatives from 200 countries are meeting in Madrid to finalize the "rulebook" for the 2015 Paris climate treaty, (29.11.2019)  

