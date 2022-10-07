 Staying warm at home without overspending on heating | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 14.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Staying warm at home without overspending on heating

As the days get colder, so do our apartments and houses. How can we keep them warm while saving on energy and heating costs at the same time? Here’s an overview.

Symbolbild | Frieren in der Wohnung

1. Heat properly

The first step is to think about when and where heating is important, which means not always heating everywhere in the same way. Every extra degree of room temperature can mean a 6% increase in energy demand

Reducing the temperature in bedrooms during the day or in the rest of the home overnight means saving energy. That said, it's not economical to turn off the heating completely, as it leads walls to become unnecessarily cool, particularly in houses that haven't been refurbished. It also increases the likelihood of mold forming. 

What's helpful here are programmable thermostats that can be set to only heat rooms at certain times. They are also easy to install. 

Saving energy by bleeding radiators and closing doors

Energy crisis hits home

When heating one room at a higher temperature than another, keeping the doors between them closed will prevent the heat from the warmer space from escaping into the cooler one. 

In order for radiators to spread warmth throughout the entire room, they shouldn't be blocked by curtains or furniture. The latter should be positioned at least 30 centimeters (12 inches) away. Ideally, radiators should be visible and have nothing on top of them.

It's also important to bleed radiators. When air gets trapped inside them, they can't heat efficiently.

2. Adequate sealing to prevent heat escaping

In order to keep warm air inside a room or building for as long as possible, windows and doors should be airtight. For old window frames, it helps to seal them with strips of foam or rubber. This can lead to energy savings of up to 7%. 

To tell whether a window is airtight or not, hold a candle in front of it. If the flame flickers in a certain spot, it means air can escape.

A window with moisture

Airing out rooms for short periods during the day can prevent mold formation

Insulating window panes with plexiglass

Double-glazed windows insulate more effectively than their single-glazed counterparts, as there is a layer of air between the panes of glass. It's possible to turn a single-glazed window into a double-glazed one by adding a thin sheet of plexiglass.

The plexiglass should be cut so it is a little bigger than the window pane, then attached to the inside of the window frame with Velcro or tape. This creates an insulating interspace between the original pane and the plexiglass. 

Curtains, sun-blinds and shutters help against the cold  

Those who close their windows at night don't just keep prying eyes out, but also keep the warmth in. Curtains, blinds and shutters insulate the window surface. The thicker the material, the better the insulation.  

Roof window with lowered shutters

Curtains, sun-blinds and shutters help keep the warmth inside

Thick curtains can also help keep the cold out when hung inside the doors to houses or apartments. It is also possible to add draft stoppers inside a door frame and on the floor.

3. Rooms should be aired, even in winter 

A lot of heat can get lost by not airing properly, while not airing at all can lead to mold.

In a four-person household, between six and 12 liters of water evaporate into the air every day. The higher the humidity and the lower the room temperature, the higher the risk for mold formation.

After a bath, a hot shower or cooking, it's advised to open the windows for five to 10 minutes as wide as possible in order for the humid air to move outside. It's also a good idea to properly air out bedrooms after getting up and to keep the heating turned off while airing.  

A measuring device for air moisture

Meters for air moisture should continously be below 60% in order to avoid mold formation

Experts recommend airing rooms two to four times a day for five minutes during the winter months and 10 minutes during transitions in and out of the cold period. That way the air that's already been used gets exchanged the fastest. 

Tilted windows consume a lot of energy

During the winter months, the general rule is not to keep windows tilted open all day, as this results in far greater energy loss than when only airing for short periods during the day.  

If windows are opened for five to 10 minutes, roughly 10 to 20% of heat gets lost, depending on the building. If they are tilted open for long periods of time, the percentage is a lot higher. 

A bedroom with an open window

Opening bedroom windows after waking up helps release moisture in the air

Many new and refurbished houses have integrated ventilation systems with heat recovery that provide rooms with preheated fresh air. The energy is generated using the heat loss in the air already used. People who live in such buildings shouldn't air out their rooms during winter at all. The air circulation from the ventilation system is enough. 

4. Keeping our bodies warm

The main reason we heat our apartments is to prevent getting cold ourselves. Our body makes sure our inner organs and our brain are constantly kept at 36 to 37 degrees Celsius. If our body temperature drops, the blood supply to our skin decreases. That's why we often have cold feet in winter. 

A sheep on a meadow

Sheep stay warm because of their wool even on very cold days

Wearing suitable clothing can help keep us toasty. Contrary to heating, clothes do not add warmth from the outside but keep our own temperature close to our bodies.

Some materials are especially good for that. For instance wool. The reason is the structure of wool fiber, 85% of which is made from air. This air layer insulates and prevents our body heat from getting lost. 

Cozy warm — with rugs, socks and blankets 

Rugs also prevent our body from transmitting its heat to the cold floor. 

The best remedy for cold feet is warm socks and slippers. They cover the foot and insulate it from all sides. That's also how a blanket keeps our entire body warm at night — and it's so cozy.  

This article was originally published in German.

  

Heating with computers

 

DW recommends

Balkan states slowly begin to tap their vast renewable energy sources in the hope of abundant clean heat and power

Excess bureaucracy, corruption, outmoded energy grids and underdeveloped markets are stopping Balkan countries from exploiting the tremendous renewable energy potential at their fingertips.  

EU leaders hold tense talks on energy crisis in Prague

With winter fast approaching, EU leaders met for special talks on how to address skyrocketing energy prices. Germany's resistance to a gas cap and its energy aid package have proven to be major stumbling blocks.  

Related content

An der Fassade des Fridericianums sind drei Motive mit dem Titel Anti War Drawings, 2022 des documenta-Künstlers Dan Perjovschi angebracht. Sie sollen ein Zeichen der Solidarität mit der Ukraine darstellen. Während der documenta fifteen (18. Juni bis 25. September 2022) sollen weitere Zeichnungen von Perjovschi im Stadtraum zu aktuellen Themen zu sehen sein. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

How museums are combating the energy crisis 07.10.2022

Museums in Europe are bracing themselves for gas shortages and high energy prices. Politicians are promising help, but how bad could it get?

Ein elektrischer Heizlüfter steht in einem Wohnraum. Vor dem Hintergrund des Ukraine-Kriegs und einer drohenden Gasknappheit setzen viele Bundesbürger zum Heizen auf Strom als Alternative. (zu dpa Umfrage: Jeder Zehnte hat sich schon eine Elektroheizung gekauft)

Sale of electric heaters in Germany surges amid gas shortage fears 03.10.2022

Germany has seen a huge rise in sales of electric heaters as the winter draws nearer. Many fear there will not be enough gas around to heat homes.

19.09.2022+++ Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Bundesminister für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz, und Manuela Schwesig (SPD), die Ministerpräsidentin von Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, besichtigen am Energiestandort Lubmin, auf dem Gelände der Firma Gascade Gastransport GmbH, einen geplanten Einspeisepunkt. Im Industriehafen soll Flüssiggas angelandet werden und über das Gelände der Firma Gascade Gastransport GmbH in die Übernahmestation der Ferngasleitung OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung) und NEL (Nordeuropäischen Erdgasleitung) geleitet. Bis zum Lieferstopp vor mehr als zwei Wochen kam hier russisches Erdgas über die Ostsee-Pipeline Nord Stream 1 an. Auch die nie in Betrieb genommene Leitung Nord Stream 2 endet hier. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's energy crisis: Economy Minister Robert Habeck under pressure 27.09.2022

For some time, the Green economy minister has been Germany’s most popular politician, outshining Chancellor Olaf Scholz in times of dramatic gas and electricity price hikes. But now the tide is turning.