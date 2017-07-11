Sri Lanka's interim president declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has imposed a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday and reported by local media.

"It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," the declaration stated.

Sri Lanka has been battling an acute economic and political crisis in recent months. The country has been struggling with crippling shortages of essential items, including food, fuel and medicine.

The resulting public fury and resentment toward the political leadership forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and send a resignation letter to parliament, which accepted it on Friday.

Wickremesighe, who had been serving as prime minister, was sworn in as interim president.

Sri Lanka's parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, and a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.

More to come...

