Sri Lanka on brink of food crisis after economic meltdown

A food crisis in Sri Lanka looms as the island nation faces its worst economic disaster in decades.

With inflation of over 90 % in food prices, even staples like rice are almost unaffordable for many Sri Lankans.

The World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that about 30 % of the population is food insecure and that one out of four Sri Lankans now skip a meal regularly.

"The current food crisis is kind of a humanitarian problem," economist Manoj Thibbotuwawa at the Institute of Policy Studies of Sri Lanka told DW. "People are going for different resilience mechanisms, such as reducing the number of times they eat per day, cutting down the quantity of food and changing their food habits."

What has led to the crisis?

Two months ago, thousands of demonstrators stormed the presidential palace in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo after ousted former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad following mass protests in July.

Protesters accused him and his government of economic mismanagement, which resulted in a foreign debt crisis and all-time high inflation.

Sri Lanka's unfolding food crisis is also tied to past policies.

After the end of the decades-long civil war in 2009, the country started massive infrastructure projects, such as Mattala Rajapaksa Airport, funded through high credits and loans from international partners.

Sri Lanka consequently accumulated large sums of debt. China accounts for about 10% of Sri Lanka's foreign debt of more than $51 billion (€51billion).

One of Sri Lanka's major sources of foreign income, tourism, also declined substantially after a terror attack in 2019 and due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millions in Sri Lanka struggle to feed their families

With almost no reserves in foreign currency, the country was unable to import fuel – raising costs for food transportation and consequently food prices. Global inflation and the war in Ukraine has also increased prices for fuel, pesticides and fertilizers in Sri Lanka.

Chemical fertilizer ban throws agricultural industry into chaos

Agricultural economist Thibbotuwawa said Rajapaksa's decision to ban chemical fertilizers in May 2021 also played a role in Sri Lanka's economic downturn.

Rajapksa defended the ban, citing the "adverse health effects and environmental impacts" of synthetic fertilizers – although another reason was also to cut down on import costs of fertilizers to save foreign reserves.

A change to organic agriculture, however, takes years to be sustainably implemented as most farmers rely on chemical fertilizers, Thibbotuwawa said.

A system of soil testing must also be put in place so that farmers know which crops need fertilizer and how much, be it organic or chemical.

After widespread protests, the ban was lifted half a year later. But months with a nationwide shortage of synthetic fertilizers already heavily affected domestic agriculture, especially rice production.

Rice farmers struggle to stay afloat

Rice production in the last season dropped by more than 30 %. With a reduction in their yield, a lot of farmers struggled to cover their costs.

A shortage of fuel also complicated harvesting processes and machinery use for transportation. The government introduced a quota system to prioritize farmers in obtaining fuel, but farmers continued to struggle.

"Every day we see that farmers are complaining that they are not getting adequate support from the government," said Joseph M.A., a rice trader. The company he works for buys rice from more than 3,000 paddy fields across the country.

The new government then authorized the importation of rice so cheap that it pushed down local prices. Rice farmers who managed to cultivate their paddy, despite the lack of fertilizers and fuel shortage, ultimately faced struggles to sell the rice at a reasonable price.

Many farmers are shifting from mass rice production to small cultivation for their own consumption; or are quitting their jobs altogether.

Calls for structural changes

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed on a $2.9 billion bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to try and pull Sri Lanka out of its economic crisis.

The new government is also trying to save further on remaining foreign reserves. More than 300 products which are normally imported have been banned, many of them food items, resulting again in increasing food prices.

Short-term relief measures to fulfill immediate food needs are now necessary to avoid a worsening crisis, but structural changes are needed to transform Sri Lanka's agricultural sector in the long-run, said the economist Thibbotuwawa.

