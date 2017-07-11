Sri Lanka: Deposed ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns from exile

Gotabaya Rajapaska, the former president of Sri Lanka who fled in July following mass protests, returned to his nation's capital Colombo Friday, flying in around midnight local time to Bandaranaike International Airport from Bangkok, Thailand.

Rajapaska fled July 13 aboard an air force jet for the Maldives with his wife and two bodyguards before travelling on to Singapore. He officially resigned there before continuing on to Thailand two weeks later.

More to follow...

ar/wd (AP, Reuters)