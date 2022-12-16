  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Biodiversity
Global 3000 Sri Lanka
Image: UNTV

Sri Lanka: Economic Crisis Fuels Poverty

20 minutes ago

Sri Lanka is deep in crisis and many people are barely able to afford fuel and food. The state lacks the money to help, and it is the poorest who are suffering the most. People like tea picker Nagamma and her family.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L0Fl

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

Global 3000 Peru
Image: UNTV

Peru: High Prices Threaten Businesses

The war in Ukraine is far away from Peru, but people are still feeling the effects. Increased prices make it difficult for many businesses and bankruptcies are on the rise. Ricardo Quispe is fighting for his company.

 

Plastic Waste: The Criminal Trade Network

Just under 10 percent of the world's plastic is recycled. Some of it ends up being part of a global trading network for plastic waste — with criminals getting in on the act too.

 

Indonesia: Global Living Room in Java

Casma is a farmer and lives with his wife and two children in a house on the Indonesian island of Java. He belongs to the Baduy people. He shows us his traditional living room.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 19.12.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 19.12.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 19.12.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 19.12.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 20.12.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 21.12.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 21.12.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 23.12.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 23.12.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Most of the buildings in Borodianka, a small town on an important access road to Kyiv, have been destroyed by Russian bombings in the first months of the Russian invasion

Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Tunisian election campaign has not led to hope or excitement among the population that is suffering from an economic crisis.

Tunisia: Parliamentary elections labeled a sham

Tunisia: Parliamentary elections labeled a sham

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Laborers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

PoliticsDecember 15, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

German MP Norbert Röttgen speaking to DW.

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

Human RightsDecember 15, 202202:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Man with a white turban-like hat walks in front of a large Turkish flag

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Politics22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Griechenland Iran Protest Jina Mahsa Amini

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

Politics5 hours ago14 images
More from Middle East

North America

The Thacker Pass lithium mine in the US

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

BusinessDecember 15, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage