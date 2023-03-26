Spring blossoms in Germany
When spring comes around, Germany is in full bloom. Join us on a flower-filled journey around the country.
Potsdam, Brandenburg
All over the world, the cherry blossom season signals the beginning of the warmer months. Here in Potsdam's Neuer Lustgarten in front of the Nikolai Church, a cherry tree reveals its splendor.
Hohenjesar, Brandenburg
The low sun, especially in spring, makes plants glow and fruit trees blossom. Here in Hohenjesar, a small village not far from the German-Polish border, spring is seen in full blossom.
Quedlinburg, Saxony-Anhalt
Charming contrasts between fleeting blossoms and medieval heritage can be seen in the spring in Quedlinburg. The old town, with its well-preserved, half-timbered buildings and the collegiate church (pictured), dates back more than 1,000 years and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1994.
Wörlitzer Park, Saxony-Anhalt
The Dessau-Wörlitz Garden Realm is a cultural landscape that's also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The extensive park was created in the second half of the 18th century. From the platform of the 66-meter-high (217 foot) steeple of the St. Petri Church (pictured), there is a charming view across the park to the surrounding countryside.
Dresden
With or without spring blossoms in view, this scene has fascinated painters for centuries. The view across the Elbe River to the old town of Dresden, with the Frauenkirche, the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity and the Hausmannsturm tower, figures prominently in many works of art. In spring, the view is even more beautiful with the flowers of a cherry tree.
Frankfurt am Main
The landscape around the banking metropolis of Frankfurt offers charming contrasts in spring, including near the Main River. For a short time, blossoming flowers are seen in front of the striking skyline. For more springtime adventures in nature, head to the Taunus, a low mountain range nearby.
Lake Starnberg, Bavaria
It can be a bit warmer in the south of Germany, especially when the Föhn mountain wind arrives. The dry, warm downslope wind comes from the Alps and can bring summery weather that can be enjoyed in many of the picturesque landscapes, like here at Lake Starnberg, not far from Munich.
Oberstdorf, Bayern
In the Alps, the transition from winter to summer is quite evident. While in the valley near Oberstdorf the spring snowflakes or "Märzbecher" are already in bloom, plenty of snow is usually visible on the peaks of the Allgäu.
Lake Constance
The southwest of Germany is typically one of the country's warmest regions. The first heralds of spring often appear at Lake Constance, like here in Überlingen. Since it's not far from the Alps, the climate is also strongly influenced by the warm Föhn winds.
Hanover gardens
The capital of Lower Saxony is considered one of the greenest cities in Germany because of its many inner-city gardens. Although green is perhaps a little understated: In spring, a whole sea of blue squill flowers can be seen in the Georgengarten which are part of the Herrenhausen Gardens.