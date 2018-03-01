 Spotify takes on Apple′s ′unfair practices′ with EU anti trust complaint | News | DW | 13.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Spotify takes on Apple's 'unfair practices' with EU anti trust complaint

Spotify has accused Apple of unfair competitive practices, saying they "didn't have a choice" but to file a complaint with anti-trust regulators. Both Apple and Spotify run competing music streaming services in Europe.

Symbolbild Musik-Streaming (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Kane)

The founder of Spotify said Wednesday that the company filed a complaint against its competitor Apple with the EU Commission's anti-trust regulators.

The complaint, which was entered by the Sweden-based steaming service on Monday, says US software giant Apple deliberately stifles competition in the online music market to the benefit of its own streaming service, Apple Music.

Spotify said it was asking the Commission to ensure fair competition.

Read more: Ireland insists Apple tax bill unjustified

In a blog post on Spotify's website, Daniel Ek, the founder of the Sweden-based steaming service, called Apple's platform the "gateway to the internet" for over a billion people. "Apps should be able to compete fairly on the merits, and not based on who owns the App Store," he added.

"Let me be clear that this is not a Spotify-versus-Apple issue," said Ek, adding that Apple acts like both a "player and a referee" and purposely limits choice and stifles innovation at the expense of Spotify's 96 million paying users. 

Apple access at a cost 

Spotify's main complaint is that Apple requires apps like Spotify to pay a 30 percent surcharge on purchases made by users on Apple products, essentially taking a slice of revenue from products developed by competitors.

Spotify said it refused to pay the fee because it would have made its premium streaming service more expensive than Apple Music. Spotify also accuses Apple of blocking upgrades or disrupting the Spotify app's function on Apple services in return for not using the payment system. 

Read more: Apple sticks to higher prices for iPhones in Europe

The Commission still has to decide whether to investigate the complaint. If it is rejected, Spotify said it would turn to the European Court of Justice.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

wmr/jm (Reuters, AP, AFP) 

Watch video 01:27

EU cracks down on US tech giants

DW recommends

Apple sticks to higher prices for iPhones in Europe

Apple has debuted its largest-ever iPhone to compete with Samsung, which has led the trend toward big-screen phones. European customers will have to dig deeper into their pockets for the new devices than those in the US. (13.09.2018)  

EU protects whistleblowers with new directive

EU negotiators have approved a directive protecting whistleblowers who report issues such as fraud and tax evasion by authorities or corporations. Germany backed the provision despite criticism from other countries. (12.03.2019)  

Ireland insists Apple tax bill unjustified

Ireland's finance minister has said he remains unhappy about the European Commission's demand that Dublin collect billions of euros in back taxes from Apple. He said agreements with the tech firm had not been state aid. (16.08.2017)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's newsletter here  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU cracks down on US tech giants  

Related content

Spotify

Music streaming giant Spotify to list on NY Stock Exchange 01.03.2018

In an unusual move, Spotify will list itself directly on the New York Stock Exchange, bypassing Wall Street banks and brokers to save hundreds of millions of dollars. The company is valued at roughly $19 billion dollars.

Spotify

Spotify makes NYSE market debut with a bang 03.04.2018

Shares in the Swedish music-streaming platform made a strong market debut on Wall Street, opening at $165.90 — well above the reference price of $132 a share and valuing the company's equity at about $29 billion.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Afrika 03.04.2018

French strikes challenge Macron reforms - Music-streaming service Spotify goes public - Report: Apple plans to replace Intel chips with its own in macs

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  