Sports Life - Female Bull Rider Margarita Carbrera - Eight Seconds Between Life and Death

Margarita Carbrera’s passion is bull riding, a very risky sport on animals that can weigh up to a ton. It’s a battle for survival, a tightrope walk between life and death. Eight seconds, that’s how long riders need to stay in their saddle for their scores to count. Margarita takes us on her exciting journey that sees her overcome fear and inspire others.