 Spectacular finds in the ancient Egyptian necropolis of Saqqara

Middle East

Spectacular finds in the ancient Egyptian necropolis of Saqqara

Archaeologists have discovered 250 sarcophagi and 150 bronze statues during excavations in the necropolis on the western bank of the Nile.

  • Members of the press stand around the coffins presented by the Egyptian researchers in Giza.

    Media frenzy in Giza

    At a presentation in Giza, visitors marvel at some of the finds unearthed by Egyptian archaeologists during recent excavations in the necropolis of Saqqara. Among the treasures of the necropolis are 250 sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies. Saqqara is an important excavation site on the southern bank of the Nile, and it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

  • Mustafa Wasiri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt presents some findings.

    Proud discoverer

    Mustafa Wasiri presents the treasures. The head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt reports that among the artifacts is a statue of the architect Imhotep. The presumed first great master builder of the Old Kingdom revolutionized architecture in the ancient world. Finding his tomb is one of the main goals of the archaeological mission in Saqqara.

  • A labourer uses a hand air blower to brush dust off one of the sarcophagi found in a cache dating to the Egyptian Late Period (around the fifth century BC), on display after its discovery by a mission headed by Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, at the Bubastian cemetery at the Saqqara necropolis, southwest of Egypt's capital on May 30, 2022.

    More treasures inside the treasures

    In one of the 250 sarcophagi, archaeologists discovered an untouched and sealed papyrus scroll. Experts suspect that the scroll, estimated at nine meters (30 feet) in length, contains a chapter from the Book of the Dead, a collection of spells and incantations intended to guide the dead through the underworld.

  • Recently unearthed ancient artifacts are displayed during a press conference at a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser, in Saqqara, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo, Egypt, Monday, May 30, 2022.

    The new museum is ready

    The sarcophagi, bronze statues of gods and ritual instruments are to be moved to the Great Egyptian Museum, which is near the Giza pyramids. After repeated delays the authorities plan to inaugurate the new museum this year.

  • An archaeologist points at the mural painting in an ancient tomb uncovered at Saqqara archaeological sites southwest of Cairo, Egypt, on March 19, 2022. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Thursday the discovery of five 4,000-year-old ancient tombs in the Saqqara archaeological sites southwest of Cairo.

    A lot to do

    The new find joins a list of recent spectacular discoveries: In February 2021, 16 burial chambers were found on the outskirts of the city of Alexandria. The same month, a 5,000-year-old brewery was discovered in Sohag. In April 2021, the "Lost Golden City" near Luxor followed, and this March, five elaborately decorated burial chambers were presented in Saqqara (seen here in the picture).

  • In Giza, the latest finds from Saqqara are presented under a tent.

    Hoping for tourism

    Hopes are high in Egypt's government that the archaeological discoveries of recent years and the new monumental museum will help revive tourism. The coronavirus pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine have severely affected the tourism sector, an important source of revenue for Egypt.


