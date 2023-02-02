  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez C-L, accompanied by Moroccan Royal Palace s Spokesman, Abdelhak Lamrini C, and Moroccan Health Minister, Khalid Ait Taleb C-R, visits Mohammed V Mausoleum in Rabat
Thursday's meeting marks the first high-level talks between Spanish and Moroccan leaders since 2015Image: Mohamed Siali/Agencia EFE/IMAGO
PoliticsSpain

Spanish and Moroccan leaders meet to repair ties

19 minutes ago

A group of Spanish ministers has joined Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in meeting with the Moroccan government in Rabat. Relations have begun to improve following a spat over Western Sahara.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N1xK

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was in Rabat on Thursday to hold high-level talks with the Moroccan government as the two try to patch up a spat over the fate of Western Sahara.

Sanchez, who was joined by several ministers, met with his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch for the first "high-level meeting" since 2015.

The visit comes following a breakdown in relations between the two after Spain allowed the leader of a pro-independence group from Western Sahara to receive hospital treatment in the city of Logrono in 2021.

But Madrid's subsequent support for Morocco's claims over the contested region has led to criticism from Sanchez's left-wing coalition partner that it has caved to pressure from Rabat.

What are the Spanish and Moroccan leaders discussing?

The Spanish ministers arrived in Rabat on Wednesday to take part in an economic forum. Sanchez said that "the better relations are between Morocco and Spain, the better it is for Spain, the better it is for Morocco, the better it is for Europe and for the citizens of both countries."

Bilateral talks began in earnest on Thursday with business development and cooperation on immigration and terrorism high on the agenda.

The two Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla — tucked into Morocco's North African coast — as well as Spain's Canary Islands, have often been sites of attempts by irregular migrants to cross into Europe.

Morocco has been able to use its location on the border with the EU to leverage economic benefits from the bloc in exchange for policing the frontiers.

Spain is also the largest foreign investor in the North African country, making Thursday's talks of great significance to Rabat.

Sanchez under fire from left-wing allies

The two neighbors clashed in 2021 over the hospitalization of Brahim Ghali, head of the Polisario Front, for treatment of COVID-19.

The Polisario Front has been seeking independence for Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that was occupied by Morocco in 1975.

In what has been considered a response by Morocco, border authorities turned a blind eye weeks later when more than 10,000 migrants attempted to cross the border into Ceuta.

Death at Europe's external borders

In March last year, Sanchez was hosted by King Mohammed after Madrid announced a "new stage" in relations and gave its support for Rabat's plan for limited autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty.

But this move has been slammed by members of the left-wing Podemos party which governs in coalition with Sanchez's social democratic party (PSOE).

Spanish Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz, from the Podemos party, refused to join her colleagues on the trip following the criticisms of Sanchez's "unilateral" u-turn on Western Sahara.

ab/jcg (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays a wreath to the Eternal Flame at the Hall of Military Glory at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two Memorial complex in Volgograd

Ukraine updates: Putin compares Ukraine to Stalingrad battle

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mummy of pharaoh Tutankhamun

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Major discovery shines light on how mummies were made

Science10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Gautam Adani speaks at a business summit

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Business3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

wooden sign 'Angst um Upahl' (fear for Upahl) painted onto it in red letters

Small German town fights housing for refugees

Small German town fights housing for refugees

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Soldiers in the Battle of Stalingrad, positioned on a hill with guns

The battle of Stalingrad: A decisive turning point in WW2

The battle of Stalingrad: A decisive turning point in WW2

History6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Film9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'To Leslie': a woman smokes a cigarette next to a motel sign.

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

FilmFebruary 1, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

The picture shows Felipe Neto, a Youtuber from Brazil.

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Media7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage