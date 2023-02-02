Thursday's meeting marks the first high-level talks between Spanish and Moroccan leaders since 2015Image: Mohamed Siali/Agencia EFE/IMAGO
Spanish and Moroccan leaders meet to repair ties
A group of Spanish ministers has joined Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in meeting with the Moroccan government in Rabat. Relations have begun to improve following a spat over Western Sahara.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was in Rabat on Thursday to hold high-level talks with the Moroccan government as the two try to patch up a spat over the fate of Western Sahara.
Sanchez, who was joined by several ministers, met with his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch for the first "high-level meeting" since 2015.
The visit comes following a breakdown in relations between the two after Spain allowed the leader of a pro-independence group from Western Sahara to receive hospital treatment in the city of Logrono in 2021.
But Madrid's subsequent support for Morocco's claims over the contested region has led to criticism from Sanchez's left-wing coalition partner that it has caved to pressure from Rabat.
What are the Spanish and Moroccan leaders discussing?
The Spanish ministers arrived in Rabat on Wednesday to take part in an economic forum. Sanchez said that "the better relations are between Morocco and Spain, the better it is for Spain, the better it is for Morocco, the better it is for Europe and for the citizens of both countries."
Bilateral talks began in earnest on Thursday with business development and cooperation on immigration and terrorism high on the agenda.
The two Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla — tucked into Morocco's North African coast — as well as Spain's Canary Islands, have often been sites of attempts by irregular migrants to cross into Europe.
Morocco has been able to use its location on the border with the EU to leverage economic benefits from the bloc in exchange for policing the frontiers.
Spain is also the largest foreign investor in the North African country, making Thursday's talks of great significance to Rabat.