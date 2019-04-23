Spain: Voters turn out in higher numbers for key election

By early afternoon, Spain's Interior Ministry said voter turnout was 41.5%, an increase of 4% compared to the same time during the previous election in 2016. The figure was drawn from 89.94% of polling stations, which account for nearly the same percentage of voters.

Spain's 37 million voters have until 8 p.m. local time (1800 UTC) on Sunday to cast their votes to choose 208 senators for the upper house Senate and 350 members for the lower house Congress of Deputies, who then choose a government.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the vote after failing to gain enough support in Congress to pass his 2019 budget plan.

Four of the top five party leaders cast their votes in the capital Madrid. Only the center-right Citizens party leader, Albert Rivera, voted in his hometown near Barcelona.

Ahead of the vote, Sanchez's Socialist party was looking set to take the most votes, but to fall short of an overall majority. He may be able to govern with partners "Podemos" from the last government but if this falls short of a majority, he would have to deal with regional parties, such as Catalan and Basque nationalists.

The campaign had centered on a debate over national identity and other issues such as gender equality.

All the leaders urged their supporters to turn out and vote. Sanchez told reporters after he had voted in Madrid: "Above all else today, Spaniards should vote in large numbers to send a ... clear message of what we (as a nation) want over the next four years."

Three parties, including the Citizens, the new far-right and anti-feminist Vox party and the more traditional conservative Popular Party (PP), are courting right-wing voters.

Ahead of the poll, many voters said they had not made up their minds about who to vote for. Some surveys suggested 40% were undecided ahead of Sunday's ballot, complicating predictions about the outcome.

The result is expected to be clear about two hours after the polls close, by around 10 p.m. local time (2000 UTC)

