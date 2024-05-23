Spain: Several killed in Mallorca building collapse

Local media report that the collapsed building was a restaurant in the Playa de Palma area on the Mediterranean island.

A building collapse on Spain's Mediterranean island of Mallorca has left at least four people dead and injured 21 others.

Rescuers said that several people were seriously injured following the incident in a tourism hotspot.

According to Spanish media, the incident took place at a restaurant around 8:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT) in the Playa de Palma area, south of the island's capital, Palma de Mallorca.

"I am closely following the consequences of the terrible collapse that occurred on the beach of Palma," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Sanchez said he had spoken to local and regional authorities and said government was ready to help "with all the means and troops that are necessary."

Mallorca is one of Spain's Balearic Islands and is a popular tourist destination. The accident comes ahead of peak season.

This is a developing story. More to follow…

