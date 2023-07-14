Spain: 6 German tourists arrested over gang rape in Mallorca

A German woman alleged that a number of other German tourists raped her in a hotel room while others watched on. A magistrate will decide on Saturday whether or not to place the six suspects in pre-trial detention.

Police on the Spanish island of Mallorca have arrested six German men for allegedly raping a German woman, authorities said on Friday.

The alleged gang rape occurred in a hotel room in the popular tourist spot of Playa de Palma early on Thursday, police said.



The six detainees are tourists ages 20 and 21. Five were arrested within hours of the alleged incident while the sixth suspect was arrested later in the day.

They will be brought before a magistrate on Saturday to decide whether or not they should be put in pre-trial detention.

What did the woman say?

The woman, who is also a tourist around the same age as the suspects, told police she had initially met one of the men while partying.

She said she voluntarily followed the man back to his hotel room. However, she decided to leave because four of the man's friends were also in the room and were intoxicated.

The woman said the men prevented her from leaving. She alleged that some of the men then raped her while the other men watched.

Eventually, the woman said she was able to escape. The hotel's reception alerted the police in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In Spain, gang rape can carry prison sentences of up to 15 years.

zc/wd (dpa, AP)