Spain: 4 dead in Mallorca restaurant collapse

Two German tourists, a Spanish waitress and a Senegalese man have been killed after a restaurant collapsed in Mallorca. Several Dutch tourists were also injured.

A restaurant collapse on Spain's Mediterranean island of Mallorca left at least four people dead and 16 others injured on Thursday night.

According to Spanish media, the incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT) in the Playa de Palma area, just south of the island's capital, Palma de Mallorca.

Emergency services said that the Medusa Beach Club on the Calle de Cartago, which consisted of a two-story restaurant, roof terrace and cellar bar, suddenly collapsed, trapping people downstairs.

What we know about the victims

On Friday, a spokesman for the local city council confirmed that the fatalities included two female German tourists aged 20 and 30, a 23-year-old Spanish waitress who worked at the restaurant and a 44-year-old Senegalese man who, according to local media, had lived on the island for many years.

A further 16 Dutch tourists were injured, he said, with reports suggesting that at least five are in a serious condition.

"The situation on the ground is still partly unclear," said a spokesperson for Germany's Foreign Ministry. "At this point in time, we unfortunately have to assume that German nationals are among the dead and injured."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he was "closely following the consequences of the terrible collapse."

Sanchez said he had spoken to local and regional authorities and said his government was ready to help "with all the means and personnel that are necessary."

Mallorca is one of Spain's Balearic Islands and is a popular tourist destination. The accident comes ahead of peak season, when millions of tourists are expected to visit the island.

