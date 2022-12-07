  1. Skip to content
A wounded person is helped by medical emergency after two trains collided in Montcada i Reixac, near Barcelona
Five people were in moderate condition after train collision in Montcada i Reixac, near BarcelonaImage: Nacho Doce/REUTERS
CatastropheSpain

Spain: 155 injured in train collision near Barcelona

41 minutes ago

Two trains collided near Barcelona in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, injuring 155 people but none seriously.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KaOs

Two trains collided in Catalonia early Wednesday, injuring 155 people, Spanish officials said. The collision happened on a commuter line R4 in Montcada i Reixac, a town 10 kilometers (roughly 6 miles) north of Barcelona.

According to the state railway company Renfe, the accident occurred when a train that was traveling to Barcelona ran into the back of another at the Montcada i Reixac-Manresa station.

The two trains were fully evacuated, according to the firefighters, who sent seven teams to help transfer the injured to the ambulances.

Spain: Panic as train nears wildfire

No serious injures

A spokeswoman for the SEM regional emergency services said the vast majority of those hurt in the collision sustained light injuries, while five were in moderate condition. 

Rail traffic along the line was suspended in both directions and Renfe had opened an investigation into what happened, a spokesman for the state rail operator said. 

In May, the driver of the passenger train died while 86 people were injured when a freight train smashed into a passenger train in Catalonia.

dh/msh (AP, Reuters, EFE)

An officer outside a property that was searched in Frankfurt

German police arrest 25 suspects in plot to overthrow state

Crime54 minutes ago
Go to homepage