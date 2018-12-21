SpaceX launches US military navigation satellite

A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Sunday.

It sent a military Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite into space.

"Three, two, one, zero. Ignition and liftoff," said a SpaceX mission control operator as the rocket took off under sunny, blue skies at 8:51 a.m. (1351 UTC).

It promises "three times better accuracy," and an extended, 15-year operational life, said a SpaceX statement.

Musk's rocket company is claiming a great success as for years it has wanted to be involved in the lucrative market for US military space launches. It later confirmed successful deployment of GPS III SV01 to medium Earth orbit.

A new frontier

Until now, the military has worked exclusively with United Launch Alliance — a joint venture between aerospace giants Boeing and Lockheed Martin — to launch government satellites.

In 2014, SpaceX filed a lawsuit against the US Air Force, arguing that it unfairly awarded billions of dollars to a single company. The suit was dropped after the Air Force agreed to open up competition.

Two years later, Musk's company won an $83 million (€73 million) Air Force contract to launch the GPS III satellite.

SpaceX is also under government contract to send supplies to the International Space Station (ISS).

The next GPS III satellite is due to launch in mid-2019, according to a Lockheed Martin spokesman.

