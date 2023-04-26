South Korea's Yoon welcomed at White House on state visit

It will also set up a consultative group made up of representatives from both countries so as better to involve South Korea in nuclear policy.
US officials emphasized that Washington would maintain complete control of its nuclear weapons.
"The United States has not taken these steps, really, since the height of the Cold War with our very closest handful of allies in Europe. And we are seeking to ensure that by undertaking these new procedures, these new steps, that our commitment to extended deterrence is unquestionable," a senior official told AFP.