President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol stand for the national anthems during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House
Yoon is the first South Korean president to be given a state visit in over a decadeImage: Andrew Harnik/ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

South Korea's Yoon welcomed at White House on state visit

1 hour ago

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in Washington for a state visit. It comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seeks to build up his nuclear arsenal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QavD

US President Joe Biden greeted his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol with a grand ceremony at the White House on Wednesday.

Yoon is in the US for a state visit amid expectations that they will discuss how to shore up Washington's nuclear deterrent on the Korean peninsula.

The first formal state visit from a South Korean leader in over a decade comes as its northern neighbor increases its missile tests and aggressive rhetoric.

Biden hailed the "iron-clad alliance" that was forged in the Korean War which is also marking its 70th anniversary.

"Ours is a future filled with unimaginable opportunities," the US president said amid pomp and pageantry outside the White House.

Yoon described the alliance between the two countries as "an alliance of values, standing together to safeguard the universal value of freedom."

President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol stand on stage and watch the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps march past, during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House
The two leaders are marking seven decades since the end of the Korean WarImage: Andrew Harnik/ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

New deterrence measures

The two leaders are expected to announce the "Washington Declaration" which will lay out measures to strengthen deterrence to prevent an attack from North Korea.

One part of that includes the deployment of a US nuclear submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades, as was separately announced on Wednesday.

It will also set up a consultative group made up of representatives from both countries so as better to involve South Korea in nuclear policy.

US officials emphasized that Washington would maintain complete control of its nuclear weapons.

"The United States has not taken these steps, really, since the height of the Cold War with our very closest handful of allies in Europe. And we are seeking to ensure that by undertaking these new procedures, these new steps, that our commitment to extended deterrence is unquestionable," a senior official told AFP.

Japan, South Korea put new focus on militaries

ab/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

