South Korea: Yoon pledges to 'fight until end' facing arrest

January 2, 2025

South Korea's impeached president, facing an unprecedented arrest on insurrection charges linked to his declaration of martial law, has sent a letter rallying supporters. Police meanwhile stood guard outside his home.

https://p.dw.com/p/4okC3
Police officers stand guard at the entrance of the presidential residence in central Seoul on Jan. 1, 2025
Police stood guard outside Yoon's residence on Thursday; the chief of the anti-corruption agency says he expects an arrest warrant to be executed, at the latest by January 6 when it expiresImage: Yonhap/picture-alliance

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol told supporters "I will fight until the end to protect this country together with you" in a letter made public on Thursday, the third day after a warrant for his arrest on charges of insurrection was issued

"I am watching on YouTube live all the hard work you are doing," Yoon wrote, as supporters protest attempts to detain him near his residence. 

Investigators from The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) were again stationed outside that residence on Thursday, though it was unclear whether they planned to move in.

Presidential security services have so far impeded the investigators from entering.

The head of the anti-corruption agency has only said he expects the arrest warrant to be executed by January 6 at the latest, when it expires.

Supporters for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.
Yoon's supporters staged a large demo on December 31 in protest at the order for his arrest (FILE PHOTO: December 31, 2024)Image: Lee Jin-man/AP/picture-alliance

Opposition Democratic Party accuse Yoon of inciting supporters

The opposition Democratic Party, which has majority control of parliament and led the impeachment of Yoon on December 14, said the letter showed Yoon to be delusional, and still committed to complete his "insurrection." 

"As if trying to stage insurrection wasn't enough, he is now inciting his supporters to an extreme clash," party spokesman Jo Seoung-lae said in a statement.

Why and how does Yoon face arrest? 

The charges against Yoon stem from his surprise, and short-lived declaration of martial law late at night on December 3.

Investigators allege that his failed effort to shutter parliament, which voted to overturn Yoon's decree with support from the courts, amounted to "insurrection."

People watch a TV screen showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's televised briefing at a bus terminal in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
Yoon declared martial law, almost out of the blue, late on December 3 — but it only held for a few hours as the opposition and other opponents mobilizedImage: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo/picture alliance

Insurrection is one of comparatively few charges from which a South Korean president is not immune.

Yoon would become South Korea's first still-sitting president to face arrest if the warrant is acted out. Attempts to detain him gathered pace after he refused to cooperate in other investigations.

Constitutional Court reviewing impeachment

Separately, Yoon has been impeached as a result of declaring martial law, with the Constitutional Court hearing that case. 

If the court upholds Yoon's impeachment and he is removed from office, presidential elections would follow within 60 days.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has taken over as acting president until the outcome of the trial, with Yoon suspended from presidential duties. The first acting president appointed, Han Duck-soo, was himself impeached last week.

South Korea impeaches another president after two weeks

msh/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

