South Korea sack Jürgen Klinsmann as coach

After less than a year of coaching South Korea's men's team, Jürgen Klinsmann is leaving the post. Korean football officials said former Germany star "failed to display managerial capability and leadership."

The Korea Football Association (KFA) on Friday said it was parting ways with former Germany coach and striker Jürgen Klinsmann amid criticism of his leadership.

The decision comes after a 2-0 loss to Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup this month.

What the South Korean football federation said

"The KFA has decided to change the national head coach following a comprehensive review," KFA president Chung Mong-gyu said, removing the German after just under a year in charge.

"Klinsmann has failed to display managerial capability and leadership expected of a national head coach in areas ranging from tactics, personnel management to work attitude and others required to bring about competitiveness to the team," Korea Football Association president Chung Mong-gyu said.

"Klinsmann's attitude and competitiveness as head coach has fallen short of people's expectations and it was agreed that this would not be improved going forward, so we have decided to change leadership ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifying games."

The National Team Committee, a KFA advisory body, had recommended the sacking of Klinsmann a day earlier. KFA Technical Director Hwangbo Kwan had said there were "various reasons" to doubt Klinsmann's ability to lead the team.

Klinsmann launds 'incredible journey' as South Korea's coach

South Korean fans and media had always been wary of the 59-year-old's managerial record. He was also criticized for not moving to the country and continuing to live in the US. Some have also disliked him for smiling in defeat.

His side boasted Asia's best player, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, who was said to have had a bust-up with teammate Lee Kang-in on the eve of the semifinal.

Ahead of his expected sacking, Klinsmann said his tenure had been "an incredible journey" and thanked his players.

He posted the message on social media as the president of the KFA met senior executives to decide his fate.

Disappointment off the pitch

South Korea was the third national team appointment for the former German striker, who won the World Cup as a player in 1990.

After retiring as a player in 1998, he coached Germany from 2004 to 2006 and the United States from 2011 to 2016.

Klinsmann was a prolific striker at club and international level, winning 108 caps and scoring 47 goals for Germany, helping his country to lift the World Cup in 1990. He was also a European champion.

He won the German title with Bayern Munich and was a UEFA Cup winner with both Bayern and Inter Milan. However, his only silverware as a coach is the continental Gold Cup more than a decade ago with the US.

rc/dj (Reuters, AFP)