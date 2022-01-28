 South America - a selfie vacation video | Check-in - The Travel Guide | DW | 04.06.2022

Check-in

South America - a selfie vacation video

Guyslaine Thalmann from Switzerland won DWs final video competition with impressions from her tour of South America. Inspiring!

Watch video 01:37

Portugal | Lukas Stege | Reise und Tourismus Reise; Tourismus; Check-in; Algarve; Portugal; Shortcut; Lukas Stege

Escape Winter, and Head to the Algarve! 28.01.2022

Wuppertal - Insider tips in the Bergisches Land 15.11.2021

Wuppertal - Insider tips in the Bergisches Land 15.11.2021

Check-in vom 13.11.2021

Discovering and Savoring Stuttgart 12.11.2021

Mathildenhöhe in Darmstadt 24.06.2021

Mathildenhöhe in Darmstadt 24.06.2021

When the celebrities discovered Sylt 04.06.2022

When the celebrities discovered Sylt 04.06.2022

Exploding property prices on Föhr 04.06.2022

Exploding property prices on Föhr 04.06.2022

On the Ancient Roman Trail

On the Ancient Roman Trail 28.05.2022

Roman Pastoral - The Villa Borg 28.05.2022

Roman Pastoral - The Villa Borg 28.05.2022

View from The Rock viewpoint in Cape Town over Campsbay, view over Camps Bay with fog over the ocean. fog coming in from ocean at Camps Bay Cape Town

Things are looking up again in Africa's tourism sector 27.05.2022

Africa's tourism industry all but disappeared during the pandemic, but since the start of 2022, travelers are returning to the continent. DW’s Arian Kriesch reports from Cape Town.

Who can travel to Germany now that COVID restrictions are being tightened again? 24.01.2022

Who can travel to Germany now that COVID restrictions are being tightened again? 24.01.2022

Coronavirus infections are surging in Germany. What does this mean for tourists? Here are the answers to some of the most pressing questions.

A Winter Journey to St. Moritz 09.12.2021

A Winter Journey to St. Moritz 09.12.2021

The cradle of European winter tourism can be found in the Swiss Engadin region. Lukas Stege explores the valley region that’s famous for its stunning nature and delicacies.

A Bike Tour on the Lech River 20.08.2021

A Bike Tour on the Lech River 20.08.2021

Lukas Stege tours the mountain river: From Forbach in Austria to Landsberg am Lech in Germany. He visits Füssen, Neuschwanstein Castle, learns how to do the popular Schuhplattler folk dance and soaks up nature.