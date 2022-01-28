South America - a selfie vacation video

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Guyslaine Thalmann from Switzerland won DWs final video competition with impressions from her tour of South America. Inspiring!
Africa's tourism industry all but disappeared during the pandemic, but since the start of 2022, travelers are returning to the continent. DW’s Arian Kriesch reports from Cape Town.
Coronavirus infections are surging in Germany. What does this mean for tourists? Here are the answers to some of the most pressing questions.
The cradle of European winter tourism can be found in the Swiss Engadin region. Lukas Stege explores the valley region that’s famous for its stunning nature and delicacies.
Lukas Stege tours the mountain river: From Forbach in Austria to Landsberg am Lech in Germany. He visits Füssen, Neuschwanstein Castle, learns how to do the popular Schuhplattler folk dance and soaks up nature.
