South Africa: The Battle Against Succulent Smuggling

Succulents like agaves and cacti are perfectly suited to arid climates. They grow slowly and many of them are rare and protected by law, making them extremely attractive to poachers.
And demand for such plants is growing on the international market.
Also on Global 3000:
Gene editing – the answer to sustainable meat?
We’re squeezing more and more out of our livestock, to maximize food production. We breed cows that produce more milk, and use gene editing to boost animal growth. Could we use the same methods to make our food production more sustainable? And should we?
Maldives: Seagrass beds provide a vital service
A valuable ecosystem lies on the seabed off the coast of the Maldives: seagrass meadows. Once under threat, these underwater meadows are now protected and the focus of research. They store carbon dioxide and protect the islands from erosion.
Brazil: Using soccer to fight for the Amazon
Playing soccer to protect the rainforest: The 'Amazônia Independente FC' aims to raise awareness of the need to preserve Brazil’s rainforest. The club was founded by a former gold miner, who got the idea while hospitalized with COVID-19.
