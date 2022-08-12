 South Africa: The Battle Against Succulent Smuggling | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 18.08.2022

Global 3000

South Africa: The Battle Against Succulent Smuggling

Succulents like agaves and cacti are perfectly suited to arid climates. They grow slowly and many of them are rare and protected by law, making them extremely attractive to poachers.

DW Magazin Global 3000 vom 22.08.2022 - Südafrika Sukkulenten

And demand for such plants is growing on the international market.

 

Also on Global 3000:

DW Magazin Global 3000 vom 22.08.2022 - Tierzucht Gen

Gene editing – the answer to sustainable meat?

We’re squeezing more and more out of our livestock, to maximize food production. We breed cows that produce more milk, and use gene editing to boost animal growth. Could we use the same methods to make our food production more sustainable? And should we?

DW Magazin Global 3000 vom 22.08.2022 - Malediven Seegras

Maldives: Seagrass beds provide a vital service

A valuable ecosystem lies on the seabed off the coast of the Maldives: seagrass meadows. Once under threat, these underwater meadows are now protected and the focus of research. They store carbon dioxide and protect the islands from erosion.

DW Magazin Global 3000 vom 22.08.2022 - Brasilien Fußball

Brazil: Using soccer to fight for the Amazon

Playing soccer to protect the rainforest: The 'Amazônia Independente FC' aims to raise awareness of the need to preserve Brazil’s rainforest. The club was founded by a former gold miner, who got the idea while hospitalized with COVID-19.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 22.08.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 22.08.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 22.08.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 22.08.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 23.08.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 24.08.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 24.08.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 26.08.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 26.08.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

