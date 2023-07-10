  1. Skip to content
South Africa: Johannesburg revels in snowy surprise

1 hour ago

Johannesburg experienced its first snowfall in over a decade, surprising residents and delighting children.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ThIp
People outside after a snowfall in Johannesburg
Parts of South Africa regularly receive snowfall in winter between June to August, but Johannesburg last saw snow in 2012.Image: Shiraaz Mohamed/AA/picture alliance

People in South Africa's largest city, Johannesburg, were delighted on Monday by rare snowfall.

The South African Weather Service said Johannesburg last saw snow in August 2012.

More snow was expected in the city Monday overnight.

Cold weather conditions were expected to continue in other parts of the country for the rest of the week.

A man leads a horse as snow falls in Delta Park, Johannesburg, on July 10, 2023.
The last recorded snowfall in the city of Johannesburg dated back to 2012Image: Wikus De Wet/AFP/Getty Images

Johannseburg's winter wonderland

While other parts of South Africa regularly receive snowfall during winter, the once-in-a-decade dusting captured Johannesburg residents' imaginations.

They took to social media to share videos and photos of them playing in the snow.

Johannesburg hit by rare snowfall

After taking her picture on Nelson Mandela Square in the financial district, Jennifer Banda said she was pregnant the last time it snowed. "Eleven years down the line, it's exciting that we have snow," she said.

"It's been such a long time, I feel so happy," another resident Lerato Matepese, said.

Warnings of more cold weather 

Despite the fun, authorities warned people to stay warm accross the country as the cold spell continues.

A woman walks on a street during a snowfall in Johannesburg
The snow made life difficult for some residentsImage: Shiraaz Mohamed/AA/picture alliance

In Johannesburg, residents who rely on fires for heating were told not to leave them unattended.

Humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers told South Africa's News24 that it responded to four fires caused by unattended heaters and fires elsewhere in the country.

Snow has been reported in several provinces, including the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

lo/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg watches on

Erdogan drops opposition to Sweden's NATO bid: Stoltenberg

Politics3 hours ago
