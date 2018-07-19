 South Africa: 11 taxi drivers killed in highway ambush in KwaZulu-Natal | Africa | DW | 22.07.2018

Africa

South Africa: 11 taxi drivers killed in highway ambush in KwaZulu-Natal

The victims from Gauteng province were on their way back home after bidding their final farewell to a colleague in neighboring KwaZulu-Natal province. Taxi violence has plagued South Africa for years.

A stranded commuter sits next to a row of parked taxis in Westlake, Cape Town, South Africa, 13 April 2015 (picture-alliance/dpa/epa/N. Bothma)

Eleven people were killed and four critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a minibus carrying a group of taxi drivers from a funeral in southeastern South Africa late on Saturday.

The taxi drivers, who belonged to Gauteng province's taxi association, were returning home to Gauteng after attending a funeral of a colleague in neighboring KwaZulu-Natal province. The ambush took place between the KwaZulu-Natal towns of Colenso and Weenen.

Read more: South African policemen sentenced for taxi driver murder

"There has been a lot of taxi violence in the area but we are still investigating who the perpetrators were," province spokesman Jay Naicker said.

Taxis are the most popular form of transport in South Africa and violence between rival associations over lucrative routes has plagued the country for years.

Ten people were reportedly killed in deadly clashes between taxi groups in western city of Cape Town in May.

amp/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters)

South African policemen sentenced for taxi driver murder

Eight South African policemen who killed a Mozambican taxi driver by dragging him handcuffed to a police van have been sentenced to 15 years in prison. His death is one of many that occur under police custody. (11.11.2015)  

zur Nachricht - 72 UN-Soldaten auf dem Golan befreit

Austria probes UN peacekeepers in fatal Golan Heights ambush 28.04.2018

Video footage purportedly shows UN peacekeepers knowingly allow a jeepload of Syrian police officers to drive into a fatal ambush. The footage has been described by a UN spokesman as "disturbing."

Rapper XXXTentacion

Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion murder case 22.06.2018

A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting of rising rap star XXXTentacion in Florida.

USA Florida - Polizei reagiert auf Schüsse an Trumps National Doral Resort

Gunman opens fire at Trump golf resort in Florida 18.05.2018

Police in Florida have arrested a man at the Trump National Doral Golf Club, after he was reported to have opened fire in the lobby. Witnesses said the suspect had been shouting anti-Trump rhetoric.

