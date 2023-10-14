  1. Skip to content
Songs of resistance - Afghan musicians in exile

Lisa Louis
October 14, 2023

The Taliban vandalized their music school and forbid them to play. So, the Afghan Youth Orchestra's musicians fled and continue to perform in exile.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XWu0

With the help of foreign donors, music school principal Ahmad Sarmast managed to get all his students out of Afghanistan. Now the Afghan Youth Orchestra has found a new home in the Portuguese city of Braga. Portugal was the only country that immediately agreed to take in all the orchestra’s members and offer them a future. Yet, many of the young musicians are still minors, who find it especially painful that a lot of their relatives remain in Afghanistan. The Afghan Youth Orchestra is currently touring Europe. Reporter Lisa Louis attended the young musicians’ rehearsals and joined them for a concert on their European tour.

