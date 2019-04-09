Snapshot of the black hole

If the researchers of the international research project Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) actually succeeded in taking a snapshot of a black hole, it would be groundbreaking. It would be worthy of a Nobel Prize.

Black holes are just what the name suggests: black, dark and invisible. They have such a large mass that they swallow or snatch anything that approaches them. They don't even let their own light out. The attraction of black holes is unimaginably great. They are one of the great enigmas of the universe.

Why do researchers know that black holes exist?

Black holes have no surface like planets or stars. Rather, they are areas in space. They have huge 'mouths', waiting to devour everything that comes too close to them. They divert stars, nebulae and light from their orbit, pushing them, squeezing them, pulling all matter towards them, resulting in them orbiting the black abyss like whirlpools. These distractions can be measured by researchers. They know that there must be something enormous, something of gigantic power, doing its work.

How are black holes formed?

In very different ways. For example, when a massive star dies, it explodes. Researchers call this a supernova. The star repels its outer layers while the rest collapses, leaving behind a relatively small black hole that no longer lets any light escape due to its mega-mass.

Black holes can also occur when two stars collide and then unite. If the mass is particularly large, this new star can collapse and become a black hole.

And then there are supermassive black holes. They can have millions or billions of times the mass of our sun. They are at the center of most galaxies, including our Milky Way. Researchers do not yet know how they were formed. They suspect that several black holes may have fused there.

Why are black holes so important?

Without the power of black holes, our universe would probably look quite different. It could even be that galaxies can only be formed by black holes.

Which black holes do you need to know about?

The international research team in Hawaii, Arizona, Spain, Mexico, Chile and at the South Pole has been observing and measuring a few since 2017. One is Sagittarius A, a supermassive black hole in the center of our Milky Way. Sagittarius A is 26,000 light years away from Earth and over four million times more massive than our Sun.

The second candidate is the supermassive black hole in the giant galaxy M87 in the Virgo cluster. It is even further away from us, namely 55 million light years (if you can still imagine that) and it has 6.6 billion solar masses.