 Smart Green Architecture | Shift - Living in the Digital Age | DW | 27.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Smart Green Architecture

Cool in summer, warm in winter – that's how we like to live. But the building sector accounts for around 40 percent of energy-related CO2 emissions. SHIFT found two buildings using smart tech and smart ideas to go green.

DW Shift Sendungslogo

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 28.05.2022 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 28.05.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SAT 28.05.2022 – 10:15 UTC
SAT 28.05.2022 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 28.05.2022 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 29.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 29.05.2022 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 29.05.2022 – 18:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SAT 28.05.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 29.05.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Advertisement