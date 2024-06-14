  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
BusinessIndia

Single Mom

Michael Wetzel
June 14, 2024

Being a single mom is an everyday battle for many women. Financial stress, the lack of support or social isolation are just a few of the problems they face. In some Asian countries, single mothers continue to face heavy stigmatism. But one-parent families have been on the rise, due to increasing divorce rates and children born to single women. Three mothers share their stories.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fXa7
Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

Tourists ride ponies up to Thajiwas glacier, India-administered Kashmir

Kashmir tour guides risk their lives to earn a living

Tourists coming to Kashmir love its glorious snow-capped mountains. But the journey up to glaciers can be dangerous.
SocietyJune 24, 202402:05 min
Indian PM Narendra Modi signing his oath at a ceremony in New Delhi, India

Will India's new coalition government rein in Narendra Modi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won a third consecutive term, but coalition politics could leave him with less control.
PoliticsJune 13, 202404:56 min
A girl wearing a pink hijab stands up in class

India: English classes bring hope to Afghans in New Delhi

A makeshift English language school is trying to fill in the educational gaps for young Afghans in New Delhi.
EducationMay 14, 202403:09 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from Asia

More on Business from Asia

Shrimps

Vertical oceans: Singapore's AI shrimps

Shrimp farms have been sprouting up like mushrooms over the past five years in Singapore. Now also using AI.
BusinessJune 21, 202403:17 min
Young people working in an IT office

India's “Silicon Valley” attracts skilled workers

Hyderabad in India is attracting skilled workers. Some are coming from the country, while others are returning.
BusinessJanuary 18, 202405:05 min
A factory full of textile workers sitting at small workbenches in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi textile workers fight for higher wages

Bangladeshi textile workers have rejected a new pay offer and are taking to the streets in protest.
BusinessDecember 1, 202302:13 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from around the world

More on Business from around the world

Erdöllraffinerie in Nigeria

Why Nigeria's largest refinery is importing US oil

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery — the largest in Africa — was supposed to stop Nigeria’s reliance on imported crude oil
BusinessJune 27, 202403:33 min
factory, hat, sunglasses and microscope

What is industrial espionage?

Industrial espionage can be very expensive for many companies. But what is it anyway?
BusinessJune 26, 202401:40 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
BusinessJune 24, 202417:27 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

HER Women in Asia Banner

HER - Women in Asia

A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.

Go to show HER - Women in Asia