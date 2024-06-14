Being a single mom is an everyday battle for many women. Financial stress, the lack of support or social isolation are just a few of the problems they face. In some Asian countries, single mothers continue to face heavy stigmatism. But one-parent families have been on the rise, due to increasing divorce rates and children born to single women. Three mothers share their stories.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.