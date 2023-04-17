  1. Skip to content
ArchitectureGermany

Shattering the glass ceiling - Women in architecture

51 minutes ago

Architecture has long been considered a male domain. But that is changing, as female architects like Zaha Hadid and Eileen Gray receive international recognition for their groundbreaking designs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4HZxH

What unique hurdles and challenges do female architects have to overcome on their way to the top? How do they get highly coveted commissions in a fiercely competitive industry? And to what extent do their designs and buildings reflect an alternative vision? The female architects portrayed in this film shed light on topics from leadership and authority to the "cult of genius”, creativity, pressure, competition, gender roles and social responsibility. They talk about their own relationships to power and reflect on an industry in flux. Regine Leibinger is building Berlin's tallest building, which should be finished by 2024. Helga Blocksdorf is the force behind a structure in Weimar clad in birch bark. Anapuma Kundoo has devoted herself entirely to the revival of traditional Indian craftsmanship, as seen in her "Wall-House”, which she built to scale for the 2012 Venice Architecture Biennale. Architecture is the only art form designed to be lived in. Though underrepresented, women architects shape this world. These are some of their stories.

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

DocFilm
