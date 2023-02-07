What is Germany doing to combat domestic violence?

SocietyGermanyWhat is Germany doing to combat domestic violence?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyGermany17 minutes ago17 minutes agoAlmost every three days a woman is murdered by her partner or ex-partner in Germany. There has been a rise in reported cases of intimate partner violence as the country fails to meet international standards. What is being done to address this issue?https://p.dw.com/p/4TLK0Advertisement