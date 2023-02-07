  1. Skip to content
What is Germany doing to combat domestic violence?

17 minutes ago

Almost every three days a woman is murdered by her partner or ex-partner in Germany. There has been a rise in reported cases of intimate partner violence as the country fails to meet international standards. What is being done to address this issue?

Ukrainian servicemen ride on armoured personnel carriers (APC) on a road toward Bakhmut
Live

Ukraine updates: 'Fierce fighting' as Kyiv seeks to advance

Conflicts13 minutes ago
Africa

A water oasis surrounded by green plants lies in the desert.

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Nature and Environment1 hour ago04:11 min
Asia

The Police department march during the Republic Day parade at Kasturchand Park on January 26, 2020, in Nagpur, India

India's transgender people demand inclusion in police forces

India's transgender people demand inclusion in police forces

Society23 hours ago
Germany

An election poster showing the AfD's Hannes Loth

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Politics15 hours ago
Europe

The final cover of the Wiener Zeitung print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Media19 hours ago02:19 min
Middle East

Members of the Armenian community, including two women, protest holding a yellow sign that reads: We Demand A Report!!!

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter faces upheaval

Politics18 hours ago
North America

Yellow police tape cordoning off the scene of a shooting, with an ice cream truck in the center of the photo

2 dead after Baltimore shooting

2 dead after Baltimore shooting

Crime16 hours ago01:41 min
