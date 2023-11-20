Shakira reaches settlement to avoid Spain tax fraud trial

Pop superstar Shakira has reached an agreement with prosecutors after being changed with failing to pay €14.5 million in Spanish taxes.

Colombian singer Shakira reached a settlement with Spanish prosecutors and will avoid going to trial for allegedly failing to pay €14.5 million ($15.7 million) on income tax earned between 2012 and 2014, a court in Barcelona said Monday.

The pop superstar will be fined over €7.3 million.

Shakira had denied the allegations saying that she only moved to Spain on a fulltime basis in 2015 but said in a statement that she agreed to settle the matter for the sake of her two sons.

"I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love — my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album," Shakira said in a statement issued by her lawyers.

