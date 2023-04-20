  1. Skip to content
Religion

Sex Slaves in the Catholic Church

23 minutes ago

All over the world, an increasing number of nuns are coming forward with reports that they have been sexually abused by male clerics.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OwrH
Gottes missbrauchte Dienerinnen
Image: Balanga TV

The documentary film provides insights into a deeply disturbing - and barely addressed -- problem within the Catholic church.
The Catholic church has been blighted by sexual abuse scandals for decades. Initially, public awareness was focused on the abuse of children and young people. But a few years ago, reports of another scandal began to emerge, one that the church tried to cover up for a long time: In many parts of the world, nuns claimed they had been raped by senior clerics. Some of the revelations also concerned high-ranking Vatican dignitaries. 

Nuns who become pregnant were either threatened with expulsion from their communities or forced into abortions. These offenses, some committed in systematic fashion, were mostly ignored. In the cases that went public and therefore demanded investigation, the accused priests were acquitted by Vatican courts.

Gottes missbrauchte Dienerinnen
Image: Balanga TV

But over the past two decades, the wall of silence began to crumble. In spite of explicit reports, also directed at the Holy See, for a long time the Vatican did nothing to stop the abuse and sometimes systematic sexual enslavement of nuns.

Gottes missbrauchte Dienerinnen
Image: Balanga TV

 

 

 

In February 2019, Pope Francis broke the taboo, admitting for the first time that the abuse of nuns and sisters had taken place within the Catholic Church - and that the problem was ongoing. Work on this documentary film had already begun three years before. In numerous countries in Europe, North America and West Africa, filmmakers Eric Quintin and Marie-Pierre Raimbault spoke to nuns who suffered sexual violence at the hands of priests. The film hears from nuns, mother superiors, priests and people who worked closely with Pope Francis.  Their accounts shine a disturbing light on a Catholic Church scandal that’s been shrouded in secrecy for far too long.
 


Broadcasting Hours: 

Part 1: 

DW English

TUE 09.05.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 09.05.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 09.05.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 10.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
THU 11.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 13.05.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 14.05.2023 – 13:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 10.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 13.05.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3


Part 2: 

DW English

TUE 16.05.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 16.05.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 16.05.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 17.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
THU 18.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 20.05.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 21.05.2023 – 13:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 17.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 20.05.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

