Severe rainstorm, floods follow summer wildfires in Greece
Killian Bayer
09/06/2023
September 6, 2023
Storms have dumped vast amounts of water on southeastern Europe, with Greece recording the highest level of rainfall since at least 2006. The floods in Greece follow weeks of drought and wildfires. The government says climate change is to blame.