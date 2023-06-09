  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Climate change
Beethovenfest
ClimateGreece

Severe rainstorm, floods follow summer wildfires in Greece

Killian Bayer
September 6, 2023

Storms have dumped vast amounts of water on southeastern Europe, with Greece recording the highest level of rainfall since at least 2006. The floods in Greece follow weeks of drought and wildfires. The government says climate change is to blame.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W0Ow
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his speech to lawmakers

Scholz calls for 'Germany pact' to combat economic crisis

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Frankreich Gabun Fahne Flagge

Economic ties between Gabon and France

Economic ties between Gabon and France

BusinessSeptember 5, 202301:37 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indian opposition leaders arrive at airport ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Mumbai.

India's opposition alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' challenges Modi

India's opposition alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' challenges Modi

PoliticsSeptember 5, 202303:33 min
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of the entrance to the main exhibition hall of the iAA auto show 2023 in Munich

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

Chinese carmakers flex muscles at Germany's IAA auto show

BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Election posters for the OLANO and Smer-SD parties in Slovakia, August 2023

Slovakia: Scandal overshadows pivotal election

Slovakia: Scandal overshadows pivotal election

PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Vehicles are seen departing the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada.

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

OffbeatSeptember 5, 202302:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

People stand on a hilltop overlooking Lima, setting up large green nets to catch fog

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

ClimateSeptember 4, 202306:25 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage