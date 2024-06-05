  1. Skip to content
TravelCzech Republic

Several killed in Czech train crash, dozens injured

June 6, 2024

At least four people were killed when a passenger train collided head on with a freight train in the Czech city of Pardubice, according to rescue services.

People stand near a train following a collision between a passenger train and a freight train in Pardubice, Czech Republic
More than two dozen people have been injured in the accident some 100 kilometers from PragueImage: Jiri Sejkora/via REUTERS

Four people died and more than two dozen were injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train late on Wednesday in the Czech city of Pardubice, the regional governor said.

"A head-on collision between a RegioJet train and a freight train claimed several lives and left dozens injured," Martin Netolicky, governor of the Pardubice region,
said on Facebook.

Firefighters, paramedics and doctors, as well as at least one rescue helicopter, have been deployed at the scene of the accident, some 100 kilometers east of Prague.

The country's interior and transport ministers said they were headed to the accident scene, while Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala expressed his "sincere condolences to all the bereaved" in a post on social media platform X.

/jsi (dpa, AFP, Reuters)