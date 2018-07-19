 Several injured in attack on bus in northern German city of Lübeck | News | DW | 20.07.2018

News

Several injured in attack on bus in northern German city of Lübeck

Local media in Germany has reported at least 14 injured. A suspect has already been apprehended, according to the reports.

Gewalttat in Linienbus in Lübeck (picture-alliance/dpa/TNN)

At least 14 people were injured in the northern German city of Lübeck on Friday in an apparent knife attack on a bus, according to local media. The police confirmed that they had dispatched a "large deployment" to the scene of the crime.

Karte Deutschland Lübeck EN

The Lübecker Nachrichten newspaper wrote that 2 of the 14 people wounded were in serious condition and that the suspected perpetrator had been apprehended.

Witnesses told the paper that the attack happened in Kücknitz neighborhood on a public bus en route to Travemünde. The assailant let his backpack fall and then took out his weapon. The driver stopped the bus and was then struck by the suspect. A second witness who lives on the street where the bus was driving said that the man had a kitchen knife.

The area around the bus was cordoned off throughout Friday afternoon. Authorities have not yet confirmed the suspect's motive, but prosecutors said they had not ruled out terrorism. Police later clarified that they were "investigating in all directions," as the background of the crime remained "completely unclear," including the man's exact identity.

