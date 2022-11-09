  1. Skip to content
Kirill Stremousov
Image: AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsUkraine

Senior Russia-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson dies

37 minutes ago

Russian media and officials say that Kirill Stremousov, installed by Russia as the deputy leader of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson, has died. He was reportedly killed in a car crash.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JHDi

The Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's region of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, has died, officials said on Wednesday.

"Kirill Sergeyevich Stremousov has died," the head of Russia-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on messaging app Telegram, calling him a "true fighter" and a "Russian patriot." Aksyonov did not specify the cause of the death. 

Another Russian-installed official in Kherson said he was involved in a road traffic accident.

"It’s very hard for me to say that Kirill Stremousov died today. He died in the Kherson region, moving in a car that got into an accident," said Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.

Stremousov, 45, was one of the highest-profile officials in Ukraine supporting Russia's invasion.

The news coincides with images circulating online showing the Darivka bridge on the highway heading east out of the regional capital almost completely destroyed and lying in the River Dnipro. It was not immediately clear how the bridge had been destroyed or by whom.

The regional capital, also called Kherson, was the first major urban center Russia captured after its February 24 invasion. The southern region borders Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

This comes amid rumors of an impending Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson and also rumors of a preemptive Russian withdrawal from parts of the region. However, Kyiv had warned that some images of apparently deserted regional government buildings without Russian flags flying might be disinformation or a trap or both.

Ukraine's military is advancing on the city but has kept details of its operations vague. 

Prior to his death, Stremousov had called on residents to evacuate Kherson and head east saying it was for their own safety — Ukraine described the appeal as a program of forced deportations.

More to follow... 

msh/aw (AFP, Reuters) 

Person at polling booth

Midterm election: Control of US Congress still up for grabs

Politics5 hours ago
