Senior al-Qaida leader killed in US drone strike in Syria

The US military announced late Friday it had killed a senior al-Qaida leader during a drone strike near the Suluk town in Syria.

"A US airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaida leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar," Central Command spokesman Army Major John Rigsbee said in a statement.

"The removal of this al-Qaida senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," the statement added.

A US outpost in southern Syria was attacked two days ago, but the statement did not say whether the drone strike was carried out in retaliation.

